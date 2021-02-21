Portage students glad for gender-neutral resolution but disheartened by board's comments

“That sounds a bit mean, but... it felt out of touch, and we wanted to go in and try to, like, empathetically educate them on how serious of an issue this is for a lot of kids, and that we’d like things to be better,” McEvilly said.

He said the resolution was a “really positive step.”

“It’s really cool that we’re embracing them (gender-neutral pronouns) in schools, especially rural schools like Portage. That’s really important to have that representation in a small community,” he said.

Board presentation

Club members offered to speak in front of the school board to share some statistics on bullying and school climate and talk about their experiences, said advisor Miranda Shanks, an English teacher at PHS. She and three of her student officers got their chance earlier this month.

“I was really very proud of my students who came in and presented to the school board, because it is not easy to put yourself out there and share some personal experiences in front of a group of adults like that,” Shanks said in an interview Thursday. “They were pretty nervous, but they did a really good job talking about some of their issues and what they would like to see in our schools.”