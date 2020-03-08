Portage students make art to 'relax' in new PCA exhibit

It presented Jurgenson with an appealing set of challenges.

“It came down to the shading,” she said of her piece. “The most challenging thing was a gap between my teeth and how do I make it look like a gap instead of a black tooth?”

She figured it out eventually and persistence was the key, she said. “I wasn't thinking about anything else."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Asia Shier is also displaying her face in the K-8 art show and theorized Doro’s art projects relaxed everyone because of how it challenged them to think creatively. “With art you’re always trying different things; you’re always finding new things to do.”

Seventh-grader Ally Saloun drew a ring-tailed lemur whose tail traveled through an assortment of blocks. She learned how to make her work appear three-dimensional, she said.

“The toughest part is the background because I had to really focus on blending it out,” she said.

Art is her favorite subject, too.

“I can express myself and be as creative as I want to be,” Saloun said. “With art you can do anything you want.”