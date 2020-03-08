Portage students make art to 'relax' in new PCA exhibit

Students from Bartels Middle School in Portage will showcase, during march, the artwork that helped them to relax.
Brooke Carpenter and Kegan Chapman painted their favorite beverages in Charlotte Doro’s art classroom earlier this school year — Snapple and Squirt, respectively — which are displayed in the K-8 Art Show at Portage Center for the Arts.
Carpenter and Chapman sketched portions of the beverage logos, first placing them on grids and then matching the colors, they explained.
“It was calming,” Chapman said. “When you’re doing art, you have to focus entirely on what you’re doing and give it all of your attention or else it won’t look good.”
Neither Carpenter nor Chapman expect to pursue careers in the arts down the road but have enjoyed honing their craft in art classes for several years now.
“It takes the stress off,” Carpenter said. “I’m not the best artist, but I think it works your mind in ways that are different from math or science. You do it freely.”
Briana Jurgenson is displaying her own face in the art show: half-photographed and half-sketched. Earlier this school year, Doro took pictures of her students holding erasers to the right side of their faces and afterward asked them to cut off that same half of the photograph. Students then sketched in the missing part of their faces.
It presented Jurgenson with an appealing set of challenges.
“It came down to the shading,” she said of her piece. “The most challenging thing was a gap between my teeth and how do I make it look like a gap instead of a black tooth?”
She figured it out eventually and persistence was the key, she said. “I wasn't thinking about anything else."
You have free articles remaining.
Asia Shier is also displaying her face in the K-8 art show and theorized Doro’s art projects relaxed everyone because of how it challenged them to think creatively. “With art you’re always trying different things; you’re always finding new things to do.”
Seventh-grader Ally Saloun drew a ring-tailed lemur whose tail traveled through an assortment of blocks. She learned how to make her work appear three-dimensional, she said.
“The toughest part is the background because I had to really focus on blending it out,” she said.
Art is her favorite subject, too.
“I can express myself and be as creative as I want to be,” Saloun said. “With art you can do anything you want.”
Due to limited space at PCA, art teachers in the Portage Community School District usually pick out three or four students from each classroom for the K-8 Art Show, Doro said. She looks for craftsmanship, unique ideas, good attitude, good effort and students who took risks.
The three-dimensional project for seventh-graders had provided several examples of risks, she said: In addition to Saloun’s lemur, one student drew Darth Vader with his lightsaber traveling through the cubes, another drew Bob Ross with his paintbrush and then there was Beetlejuice with a snake.
“We have a lot of talent in our school district and this is a great way for kids who maybe aren’t involved in sports or clubs to show of their talents, abilities and efforts,” Doro said. “This is my favorite time of year. I love showcasing what my kids can do.
“It does a lot for their self-confidence.”
The K-8 art show precedes the high school art exhibit that’s held at PCA in April.
For more information about what’s displayed at PCA's Drury Gallery this year, visit portagecenterforthearts.com.
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.