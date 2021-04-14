Portage summer school expands to six weeks, adds electives to help students catch up

As Portage middle and high schoolers started their first four-day week Monday, district officials finalized plans to expand the summer school program to help make up for what has been lost because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“With summer school coming up, we knew that it was critically important to mitigate all learning losses that have occurred over the past year and a half, and so that was really at the forefront of what we were really looking at when we designed the summer school format,” said John Muir Elementary Principal Jennifer Garrigan.
Families can now register students at any grade level for either -- or both -- of two in-person, three-week sessions from June 7-24 and July 5-22, totaling up to six weeks of additional learning, which is two more than the Portage Community School District’s usual summer school program, organizers said. The school board approved the plan Monday.
Sessions for all grade levels will run from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday with a free breakfast and lunch provided daily by the Wisconsin Dells School District. Register online at portage.k12.wi.us by May 1.
Garrigan said the summer lunch program, coordinated by the Dells, was a “huge success” when the district introduced it in 2019, which is why she wanted to ensure it continued this year. She’s also working with the Portage Free Summer Lunch Program.
Elementary level
Elementary summer school for grades 4K through fifth will be held at John Muir this year, rather than the three locations used in prior years. But the district will run shuttle buses from Endeavor, Lewiston and Rusch schools to John Muir to make attending easier for students who otherwise would lack transportation, said Garrigan, who helped develop the elementary plans.
As of Wednesday morning, 105 students have signed up since registration opened April 5, she said, adding that she’s “really happy” with the number but hoping it will continue to grow before registration closes May 1. She said the elementary summer school program typically serves more than 200 students each year.
This year, organizers increased “productive learning time on academic tasks” and will focus on literacy and math skills, while also trying to keep it fun, she said.
“We just want to make learning achievable for them, so not only are you catching up but you’re also seeing those academic gains, so that’s really our goal,” Garrigan said.
John Muir’s counseling program, which allows Innervisions Counseling of Baraboo to work one-on-one with students at the school, will continue through the summer. Garrigan said students already participating in the social-emotional program will be able to continue the counseling at summer school, but noted they can also continue it directly through Innervisions -- at its Baraboo location -- if they opt not to attend summer school.
All of the district’s COVID-19 safety protocols, including requiring face masks, will remain in place over the summer, Garrigan said.
‘Really important’
District Administrator Josh Sween encouraged parents to sign their students up for at least one session, even if they won’t be able to attend part or most of it, “because it’s really important.”
“Obviously we want as many kids as possible to partake,” he said. “... We’re going to do the balanced literacy, math concepts, literacy and math interventions -- those kinds of things -- but we’re also making sure that it’s a fun atmosphere for the kids,” with electives and outdoor games in areas like art, science, technology and engineering.
Secondary level
Bartels Middle School is adding “some great electives” in addition to the core classes, Sween said, a departure from its usual summer focus on remediation.
“So there’s going to be family and consumer science, there’s going to be art, there’s going to be a phy ed component,” he said.
Portage High School’s summer offerings are primarily for credit recovery to help students catch up and graduate on time, Sween said. It also includes a revamped strength and conditioning program, where students can sign up for specific class periods to use the program and weight room, he added.
Secondary courses will follow the same four-day week schedule this summer as the other grades. Prior to Monday, middle and high school students in the district’s hybrid learning option were split into two groups that attended in person two days a week and used virtual learning on the other three days. As of Monday, they shifted to a new schedule allowing them all to be in person at the same time four days a week, which Sween said was great to see.
“It’s hard to tell because everybody’s wearing a mask, but I think there were a lot of smiles under those masks,” he said.
