Portage summer school expands to six weeks, adds electives to help students catch up

Elementary level

Elementary summer school for grades 4K through fifth will be held at John Muir this year, rather than the three locations used in prior years. But the district will run shuttle buses from Endeavor, Lewiston and Rusch schools to John Muir to make attending easier for students who otherwise would lack transportation, said Garrigan, who helped develop the elementary plans.

As of Wednesday morning, 105 students have signed up since registration opened April 5, she said, adding that she’s “really happy” with the number but hoping it will continue to grow before registration closes May 1. She said the elementary summer school program typically serves more than 200 students each year.

This year, organizers increased “productive learning time on academic tasks” and will focus on literacy and math skills, while also trying to keep it fun, she said.

“We just want to make learning achievable for them, so not only are you catching up but you’re also seeing those academic gains, so that’s really our goal,” Garrigan said.