Ahead of this school year, teachers and other staff in the Portage Community School District had their own learning opportunities in the first Warrior Academy.
District staff participated in voluntary workshops taught mostly in-house by “expert teachers” over one week in August, said District Administrator Margaret Rudolph.
“The professional development opportunities that we now do are specific to what we feel is needed in our particular school,” Rudolph said.
You have free articles remaining.
“You know, I can go to a national convention and that’s about everything happening in the nation. I can go to a state convention and that’s what’s happening in the state, and I go to the Warrior Teaching Academy and it’s what’s happening in our district that we would like to work on, emphasize, learn more about (and) better our practice."
Topics included integrating technology into classrooms, reading engagement, classroom management and how to adjust one’s teaching to suit individual students’ needs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)