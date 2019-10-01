If the weather turns around Wednesday, Portage High School could bring back an old tradition for homecoming week.
Homecoming co-advisor and PHS teacher Elizabeth Hansen said organizers hope to hold a bonfire behind the high school starting at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday for anyone to attend for a $1 entry fee.
“The Portage Fire Department has graciously offered to help light it and extinguish it and be there to be as safe as possible,” Hansen said.
Whether the bonfire happens depends on the weather. Hansen said it will be canceled if there’s more than an 8 mph wind. According to the National Weather Service, winds will range from 5-10 mph Wednesday night, and showers are likely.
If they cancel the bonfire, Hansen said the lip sync contest -- currently scheduled for 8:30 p.m. -- will start instead at 7:15 in the school auditorium. Each of the Wednesday night events costs $1.
In addition to those activities, a variety of other after-school events this week will give students a chance to show their school spirit. Aftershave volleyball will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the high school gym, the homecoming football game against Sauk Prairie starts at 7 p.m. Friday at Bob Mael Field and the homecoming dance starts at 8 p.m. Saturday in the PHS gym. Powder puff football was on Monday night.
You have free articles remaining.
Each day this week, students can win prizes for dressing up for that day’s theme, such as jersey day, class color day, fandom day and spirit day.
The homecoming parade will march along East Slifer Street starting at 2 p.m. Friday. More than 30 entries will join in the parade, from high school sports and clubs to elementary school participants, Hansen said.
“The theme for this year is ‘We’ve Got Game,’ which is meant to be a take on games that students play, like board games or video games, in kind of a creative way,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)