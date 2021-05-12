Poynette teacher placed on leave after viral video appears to show her condemning student

POYNETTE — A teacher in the Poynette School District has been placed on administrative leave following an incident at the high school Tuesday.

A video being shared on social media allegedly shows a Poynette teacher berating a student for failing to wear a mask, calling him a “jerk” and “dummy." The district has not confirmed the video, which was shared by talk radio host Vicki McKenna, is related to the teacher being placed on leave.

McKenna said she got the video from TikTok and edited it to protect the student's identity. She declined to say who had posted the video to TikTok and a search of the platform did not immediately turn up a related video.

“The School District of Poynette is aware of an incident that occurred today, May 11th, 2021, involving a teacher and student at the Poynette High School,” District Administrator Matt Shappell said in an announcement on Facebook.

“The District is initiating an investigation and the teacher involved has been put on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. The District contacted the parents and we are taking steps to provide the appropriate support for the student involved.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}