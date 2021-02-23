Preliminary budget report: Baraboo School District facing potential $1.9M deficit next year

Some proposals are designed to limit the impact of the pandemic on schools, Updike said, such as by allowing them to use their 2019 pupil count when determining revenue limits if they lost students in 2020 and counting 4K students as full-time rather than part-time.

The DPI proposed similar increases, according to Updike’s presentation.

“Overall there’s a lot of moving pieces, obviously, right now,” Updike said, “and I think the biggest factor is our state biennial budget is not set, so that keeps changing daily.”

Despite the uncertainty, the Baraboo School Board will need to approve a preliminary budget in June per state law, even if the state hasn’t finalized its own.

Board President Kevin Vodak asked what the district will do if the state budget isn’t done before then. Updike said she expects to have a better idea of what the final numbers will look like, even if they aren’t finalized.

“It wouldn’t be the first time Wisconsin school districts are waiting until October to know what their budget is,” District Administrator Lori Mueller said.

Federal relief funds