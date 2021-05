Principal: Baraboo graduates can have more guests than expected at Friday commencement

Baraboo’s soon-to-be graduates will be able to bring more guests than anticipated to their commencement ceremony Friday, according to High School Principal Glenn Bildsten.

Bildsten announced the news in a letter to families Monday, which he provided to the News Republic.

“The Class of 2021 has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the School District of Baraboo is looking forward to celebrating this important milestone with them and their family and friends,” he wrote.

Baraboo High School will provide each graduate with six tickets -- up from four, as previously expected -- if the ceremony can be held outdoors in its Beryl Newman Stadium, according to the letter. If the ceremony is moved inside due to weather, students will be able to bring four guests, up from two, but Bildsten requested that those be limited to parents or step-parents. Officials will announce on the district’s website by noon Thursday if the ceremony will be inside.