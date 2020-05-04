Principal leaving Portage after 14 years in the district

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Rusch and Lewiston Elementary Principal Jason Meyer is leaving the Portage Community School District after 14 years.

On July 1, Meyer becomes the new principal of Weston Elementary School in the village of Cazenovia in Richland and Sauk counties.

Meyer had served as the principal of Rusch and Lewiston elementary schools since 2018. He started in Portage in 2006 as a sixth-grade teacher at John Muir Elementary School, later spending two years as its dean of students and five years as its principal.

“Working in Portage has been an amazing experience and I’ve truly enjoyed getting to know all of the families, all of the staff and all of the administrators over the years,” Meyer said. “I will miss every minute of it, but I’m also looking forward to an opportunity to work closer to my home.”

Meyer is a Reedsburg native and 1996 graduate of Webb High School (now Reedsburg High School).

Portage High School Principal Joshua Sween — who replaces the retiring Margaret Rudolph as superintendent July 1 — will lead the search committee for hiring Meyer’s replacement at Rusch and Lewiston.

Sween started as the high school principal in 2019 and will be replaced there by Oran Nehls in 2020-2021.