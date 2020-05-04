Principal leaving Portage after 14 years in the district

Rusch and Lewiston Elementary Principal Jason Meyer is leaving the Portage Community School District after 14 years.
On July 1, Meyer becomes the new principal of Weston Elementary School in the village of Cazenovia in Richland and Sauk counties.
Meyer had served as the principal of Rusch and Lewiston elementary schools since 2018. He started in Portage in 2006 as a sixth-grade teacher at John Muir Elementary School, later spending two years as its dean of students and five years as its principal.
“Working in Portage has been an amazing experience and I’ve truly enjoyed getting to know all of the families, all of the staff and all of the administrators over the years,” Meyer said. “I will miss every minute of it, but I’m also looking forward to an opportunity to work closer to my home.”
Meyer is a Reedsburg native and 1996 graduate of Webb High School (now Reedsburg High School).
Portage High School Principal Joshua Sween — who replaces the retiring Margaret Rudolph as superintendent July 1 — will lead the search committee for hiring Meyer’s replacement at Rusch and Lewiston.
Sween started as the high school principal in 2019 and will be replaced there by Oran Nehls in 2020-2021.
“Jason (Meyer) has been an amazing person for me to get to know over this past year,” Sween said. “He’s a really great guy who cares a lot about his kids and knows how to build a community and a sense of belonging."
The Rusch/Lewiston principal position is posted through May 12 and Sween said he expects the committee will start interviewing six finalists during the last week of May. During the novel coronavirus pandemic, the search team will again conduct much of its process, including early interviews, virtually. Finalists are expected to meet Sween on site for tours of the schools while practicing safe social distancing, he said.
“This went well for the high school and I think we’ve worked out all the bugs," Sween said of the process.
Meyer said his proudest accomplishments in Portage include incremental gains that his elementary schools made in school report cards in recent years and helping to implement the Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports programming in Portage schools when Meyer was the dean of students at John Muir.
Earlier this school year, Meyer started the Young Gentlemen of Rusch Club for fourth- and fifth-grade boys, teaching them good manners including how to give a proper handshake, how to introduce themselves to others and make eye contact. Between 15 and 20 students were in the club that met during recess, taking part in community service projects like trash pickup and listening to local speakers on subjects including responsibility.
Meyer said he started the club because data shows a higher number of boys in this age group exhibit behavioral issues compared to girls and wanted to develop more mentoring opportunities for them.
“I hope it will continue, but can’t put anything on anybody who might have a different vision for it,” Meyer said of continuing the club whose members wore ties on Fridays if they exhibited outstanding positive behavior consistently. “We received positive feedback from staff, parents and the students themselves about the club and I think they’ll be asking for it in the fall.”
Due to the pandemic, Meyer cannot say goodbye to students and staff in person, but he said he hopes something might be arranged virtually in the summer.
“It’s the sad part of this situation, because I would love to say goodbye,” Meyer said. “I’m hoping that sometime in June or July, there will be an opportunity."
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.
