Principal: Portage High School 'open for business'

“We thought with the vibe that we have here, murals would be really cool, so we just reached back out to the principal and here we are,” he said.

On Monday, Liz Martens and Grace Johnson, speckled with paint, worked to finish their second mural. Based on ideas from Smith and the shop’s name, it features a billiards-like ball marked with “18” floating in a dripping mug of coffee, overlaid across an orange-splattered blue background styled after street art.

The first painting was of the shop’s logo. Over the course of about two weeks, they spent an estimated 30 hours working on the project that their art teacher suggested for them, the juniors said.

“It’s been challenging because we’ve done school and this, and we’ve been out of school to do this, so it’s been a bit to handle,” Martens said, “but I’m happy with how it looks and I’ll be happy when it’s all over and we can look at it and be like, ‘Hey, we did that.’”

The students said it’s been “a cool experience” they expect to help them in the future. One thing Martens learned: “I never want to paint on textured walls again,” she said, laughing.