Principal: Portage High School 'open for business'

Portage High School is “open for business,” according to its principal.
Oran Nehls said he wants to provide “hands-on, real-world experiences” to students through partnerships with area businesses, connecting them to jobs and bridging the gap between high school and potential career paths.
“I’m trying to reach out to businesses, but it’s a foreign concept to them,” Nehls said last month of his idea to offer students’ labor and problem-solving skills to local employers.
He said he wants to replicate the kind of collaboration he oversaw as principal at Denmark High School before coming to Portage in 2020. The school near Green Bay worked with the Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance and KI, a contract furniture company.
Inspiration
NEW Manufacturing Alliance Director Ann Franz said Nehls contacted her several years ago about giving students better opportunities and asked to meet with manufacturers to brainstorm. From that meeting, they decided to task a technical education class with solving a problem KI had when installing wheels on office chairs, which it did manually and sometimes resulted in parts fracturing.
“Those critical thinking skills are so important to student development and companies are always looking for people who have strong critical-thinking skills,” said Franz, whose group focuses on workforce development. Companies also need other "soft skills," like learning to work on a team, she said.
Over the course of the school year, students designed a solution with help and guidance from the company. By the time they finished making a prototype of their machine, it was into summer break, she said.
“The students still kept on coming to school because they were so engaged in finishing this project,” Franz said, laughing.
While the first class’ machine ended up costing more than the problem was worth, KI collaborated with another class at Denmark High the next year, this time specifying a budget, Franz said. The second class created another machine, which the company built and still uses for production.
Andy Bushmaker, KI’s engineering and operations manager, said the partnership, which started in 2014 and continued until the COVID-19 pandemic, benefited both students and the company. Students “took a lot of pride and effort in it,” he said, adding that they came to the business to present their ideas at the beginning and returned for a tour afterwards to see their machines in use. In one case, KI made several of the machines and uses them throughout its plant, he said.
“I think them coming in and seeing the fruits of their labor and thoughts was very beneficial to them,” as was working from start to finish through an approval process, Bushmaker said.
KI later hired one student involved in the project, he said.
Bringing it to Portage
In Portage, Nehls wants to open similar opportunities for all PHS students, not just one class. He said it would fit with the school’s year-old enhancement program and wouldn’t be graded. The goal, he said, is to teach students how to fail, modify, try again and ultimately finish a project, in addition to improving their post-secondary prospects.
To learn more or get involved, contact Nehls at nehlso@portage.k12.wi.us or 608-742-8545.
He’s already made one connection: Two PHS juniors have painted murals at 18 Ball Coffee, the new coffee shop owned by father-and-son duo Nate and Jeremy Smith.
Jeremy Smith, 20, said his dad suggested murals after Nehls approached them about a potential collaboration at their previous shop downtown, Two Rivers Coffee. The Smiths, then working with business partners, split off to start the new cafe at 2933 New Pinery Road, holding a soft opening Oct. 1, the younger Smith said.
“We thought with the vibe that we have here, murals would be really cool, so we just reached back out to the principal and here we are,” he said.
On Monday, Liz Martens and Grace Johnson, speckled with paint, worked to finish their second mural. Based on ideas from Smith and the shop’s name, it features a billiards-like ball marked with “18” floating in a dripping mug of coffee, overlaid across an orange-splattered blue background styled after street art.
The first painting was of the shop’s logo. Over the course of about two weeks, they spent an estimated 30 hours working on the project that their art teacher suggested for them, the juniors said.
“It’s been challenging because we’ve done school and this, and we’ve been out of school to do this, so it’s been a bit to handle,” Martens said, “but I’m happy with how it looks and I’ll be happy when it’s all over and we can look at it and be like, ‘Hey, we did that.’”
The students said it’s been “a cool experience” they expect to help them in the future. One thing Martens learned: “I never want to paint on textured walls again,” she said, laughing.
Smith said he also likes how the murals are looking and would consider partnering with the high school again. He is paying Martens and Johnson for their work, he said.
Benefit to businesses
Franz said she would “most definitely” recommend other areas implement partnerships like Denmark’s with KI.
“I think it’s great,” she said of Nehls bringing the idea to Portage. He was NEW Manufacturing Alliance’s administrator of the year once, she added.
Bushmaker echoed her sentiment. While KI had students tackle “lower priority projects,” he said the company saw some “big gains” from them.
He recommended Portage-area businesses take some time to go into the high school to see its capabilities. He also said they should keep an open mind and consider starting with a smaller project.
“Once you get that right person that can champion it at the business and then with Oran’s support, I mean, there’s no doubt in my mind that it would be successful,” Bushmaker said.
