Private, public schools vary in response to Sauk County Health closure recommendation

Though each Sauk County public and private school received the same recommendation from local health officials to go virtual through the holiday season, many aren’t following it, and their neighbors to the east didn’t get a recommendation.
Principal William Otto said in an email to the News Republic that St. John's Lutheran School in Baraboo plans to continue with face-to-face learning, something for which parents have shown a great deal of support. The school will limit Christmas celebrations to comply with safety guidelines, he said.
“Naturally, we're hoping that families are proactive and sensitive to the efforts we make and do what is necessary during the upcoming holidays to limit further exposures outside our facility,” Otto said. “We feel blessed to be where we are during this difficult situation and applaud our staff and school/church family for keeping us safe and able to provide the best educational experience we can offer.”
No full-time staff have been absent due to a positive COVID-19 test or exposure, and almost all student absences related to the coronavirus have been from quarantine, according to Otto. Area public school officials also maintain that the spread of the virus within schools has been minimal due to masking, social distancing and other safety measures.
Concerned that people will get together for the holidays and further spread COVID-19 amid the current surge, county health officials first issued a recommendation that schools shut down in-person learning through the holiday season during an Oct. 30 meeting with area school administration staff, according to Sauk County Public Health Nurse Manager Jessie Phalen. They later sent a written recommendation to all school districts and private schools in the county.
Sauk County schools respond
Lori Mueller, superintendent of the Baraboo School District, announced Nov. 17 that the district would follow the advice and shift to virtual learning -- except for a small number of students who require some in-person support -- from Monday through Jan. 8. She did not inform all school board members of the earlier recommendation, according to Baraboo School Board member Nancy Thome.
Both Wisconsin Dells and Reedsburg school boards decided not to heed the health department’s advice. Dells board members voted 5-1 on Monday to continue with in-person learning five days a week, according to the Dells Events. In an email, Phalen said a motion on the topic failed to garner a second at the Reedsburg school board meeting last week, meaning the district would stay in its current hybrid learning model with students in person two days a week.
Phalen said the Sauk Prairie School District was planning to consider shifting to virtual learning for the week of Jan. 4 at a board meeting Monday. Superintendent Jeff Wright did not respond to a call and email from the News Republic on Tuesday and Wednesday, but the district’s calendar indicates that classes will continue in person under the current hybrid model after Thanksgiving weekend.
Weston School District on the western border of Sauk County also opted to disregard the recommendation, according to Phalen.
River Valley School District, in the county’s southwest corner, landed somewhere in between: It will shift to virtual instruction for all of next week and the first week of January but will hold in-person classes from Dec. 7-23 (except Wednesdays), according to an update on its website.
Administrators from the private religious institutions Community Christian School and St. Joseph School, both in Baraboo, did not respond to questions Tuesday and Wednesday by phone and email from the News Republic.
Support Local Journalism
County authority limited
The county doesn’t have the authority to force schools to close, said Jeff Jelinek, incident commander for the county’s coronavirus response team.
However, Jelinek has been observing the safety protocols of various schools and how well they’re following social distancing and other guidelines. As of last week, he’s visited the middle school and an elementary school in Baraboo; Bridges Elementary and the high school in Sauk Prairie; and Prairie Ridge Intermediate School in Reedsburg. He’s hoping to schedule more visits, including with private schools, but said it’s been difficult given how busy he is.
So far, Jelinek said schools seem to be “doing the best that they can with the makeup of the buildings that they have,” including strong efforts by staff and students to follow protocols.
“Schools have just been excellent about working with us and being open to suggestions related to those things, but we do not have any authority -- just like closing down a school -- we don’t have the authority to come in and either close a school down or to force them to do something, so it’s just really a -- working together as a team,” he said.
Jelinek’s main concern is about holiday gatherings and students returning to school after attending them, he said.
Regional look
In neighboring Columbia County, the health department has not issued a recommendation, said Portage Community School District Superintendent Josh Sween. His district will continue as it has been with in-person learning five days a week at the elementary level and hybrid learning two days a week for upper levels.
As of early November, District Administrator Gus Knitt said rural Pardeeville Area School District also is planning to continue face-to-face classes between Thanksgiving and Christmas, though he noted that might change depending on the number of cases and quarantines resulting from Thanksgiving.
A detailed New York Times analysis, based on a survey of more than 150,000 people across the U.S., estimated 33% of people in the Baraboo area would eat Thanksgiving dinner with someone outside their household. In Reedsburg and Wisconsin Dells, the proportion is higher with 44% in the former area and 48% in the latter expected to celebrate the holiday with someone outside their home. In Portage and Prairie du Sac, the estimate was 28%.
Cases, hospitalizations, deaths lag
The effect of those celebrations won’t be known until as many as 14 days after Thanksgiving, the incubation period for COVID-19. A rise in hospitalizations usually follows a rise in coronavirus cases and those are followed by deaths, weeks after the cases are first detected.
In Sauk County, a surge in cases began in early September, according to county data tracked by News Republic staff. Hospitalizations crept upward in the weeks after and deaths accelerated in October and November. Columbia County has been following a similar trend.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.