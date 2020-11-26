Private, public schools vary in response to Sauk County Health closure recommendation

So far, Jelinek said schools seem to be “doing the best that they can with the makeup of the buildings that they have,” including strong efforts by staff and students to follow protocols.

“Schools have just been excellent about working with us and being open to suggestions related to those things, but we do not have any authority -- just like closing down a school -- we don’t have the authority to come in and either close a school down or to force them to do something, so it’s just really a -- working together as a team,” he said.

Jelinek’s main concern is about holiday gatherings and students returning to school after attending them, he said.

Regional look

In neighboring Columbia County, the health department has not issued a recommendation, said Portage Community School District Superintendent Josh Sween. His district will continue as it has been with in-person learning five days a week at the elementary level and hybrid learning two days a week for upper levels.

As of early November, District Administrator Gus Knitt said rural Pardeeville Area School District also is planning to continue face-to-face classes between Thanksgiving and Christmas, though he noted that might change depending on the number of cases and quarantines resulting from Thanksgiving.