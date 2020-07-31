Private schools in Baraboo, Portage plan for in-person classes this fall

Hovland said teachers will move more classes outdoors whenever it works, another method of reducing transmission of COVID-19 that other schools in the region, both public and private, plan to use. If the Portage school gets federal coronavirus aid or grant money, Hovland hopes to purchase plexiglass barriers.

At Community Christian School of Baraboo, most parents have said they “definitely” want their children to return to school and they want to know the school is taking precautions to minimize their risk of spreading the virus, Westerlund said.

He said CCS is preparing a four-level plan, ranging from green, meaning normal face-to-face learning, to red, or fully remote learning. He’s expecting to start this fall under the yellow level, entailing increased cleaning procedures, distancing students from each other and altering schedules to reduce hallway congestion. Each level would be implemented school-wide by its administration and could be determined by Sauk County Health if it mandates schools operate at half capacity or close entirely.

“We are making every effort we can to be able to teach face-to-face. I feel like it’s important for many different reasons, part of it just being for the health -- mental health -- of our students, for their social development and interaction,” Westerlund said.