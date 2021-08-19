Protesters rally against mask mandate at Beaver Dam School District office

About 40 people, many of them children, gathered in front of the Beaver Dam Unified District Educational Service Center on Thursday afternoon to protest the mask mandate approved for the start of the school year.
Beaver Dam Unified School District Board of Education passed a rule that a mask or face covering should be used by students and staffs starting on Sept. 1, the first day of school in Beaver Dam.
Beaver Dam was the second district in the area to approve a mask mandate. Columbus School District, which begins classes on Monday, also is requiring masks. Other school districts such as Dodgeland, Horicon, Mayville and Waupun, are letting students make a choice if they were masks.
“Other cities in the area have went pro-choice,” said Naddy Breuer said, who organized the protest.
Many of the parents attended the special meeting on Monday when the board approved children wearing the masks in a 6 to 3 vote.
Jeannine Morris, who attended the protest with her husband Justin and their two children, said that they homeschooled their children last school year, but they were hoping their children would be able to return to school before the mandate.
“They should let the kids choose to wear the masks or not,” fifth grader Lia Morris, who would be attending Prairie View said. “COVID has been going around for a long time, and it finally settled down. They should let the kids choose if they wear masks.”
Breuer said that those gathered will also be going to school on the first day without masks to further protest the mandate.
Nikki Garcia-Henke said they were aware that if the mask mandate was taken away that Superintendent Mark DiStefano would then be able decide if masks would be required in the schools.
“We know he has the best interest of the kids at heart,” Garcia-Henke said.
Breuer said they are hoping there is another meeting scheduled before school starts where the board will revisit if masks will be required in schools.