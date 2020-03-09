Public encouraged to attend Baraboo School Board Candidate Forum on Wednesday

Mering, 62, has held a seat on the board for 12 years. He said he wants the public to come away from the forum confident that he will remain an advocate for students, schools and the overall community.

“I’m a very strong advocate, not only within our schools, within our community, but also working beyond our doors, whether it’s Madison or Washington (D.C.), to be able to communicate and work with our government entities to say, ‘These are the issues we’re seeing, and this is where we need help,’” Mering said.

Heilman, 63, a retired Baraboo math teacher, is running for his second three-year term on the school board. He said the most important thing for the district is to get everyone, from administrators and school board members to school staff, working together toward a common goal.

“My main purpose (at the forum) is to say, ‘hey, it doesn’t matter what year it is, there’s always going to be some issues out there to deal with and the best way to tackle them is we have to work together as a team and look at viable solutions to any problem,’” Heilman said.

Both Heilman and Kujak pointed to their experience in education -- 31 years teaching in the Baraboo School District for Heilman and 33 years for Kujak -- as what sets them apart from their competitors.