Public schools in Sauk, Columbia counties receive additional COVID relief

Gov. Tony Evers is allocating more coronavirus relief funding for local public schools, including nearly $290,000 for Portage and more than $380,000 for Baraboo.
Evers announced the additional one-time funding, totaling $110 million and representing $133.72 per pupil, Dec. 2.
Business Director Peter Hibner said the $288,697 allocated to the Portage Community School District came as a pleasant surprise that he expects to include in the 2021-22 budget. Though Evers promised $100 million for schools earlier this year when he signed the 2021-23 biennial budget, which didn’t raise school revenue limits, local school officials didn’t know if he’d be able to deliver.
“There’s always a lot of needs at the school district,” Hibner said. “It’s nice … when the state, in some form, provides additional resources so we can help do those things and yet do it in a prudent manner so it doesn’t impact taxpayers.”
He said the funds could be used to pay for items the district otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford or they could be deposited into reserves to improve the district’s financial position or offset future expenditures. At this point, he said he expects to put the money in reserves as a potential buffer in case upcoming construction projects -- renovations at John Muir Elementary School and Woodridge Primary School -- cost more than anticipated due to recent inflation.
The Baraboo School District will receive $383,905 of the additional CARES Act -- Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act -- funds, according to Business Services Director Yvette Updike. In an email to the News Republic Monday, she said she didn’t have any information beyond a statement from Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, which was still working on how to advise schools regarding the funds.
According to the governor's press release, the new funding is flexible and can be used for school programming, additional staff, mental health efforts, utilities, supplies or equipment purchases or “whatever they need.”
“I've always said what's best for our kids is what's best for our state, and these funds will go a long way toward helping ensure our kids get the services and resources they need to rebound and recover,” Evers said in the release.
That potential lack of restrictions sets the new funding apart from previous COVID-19 aid, which could only be spent for particular purposes and within a specific time period.
“We think that’s a good thing in terms of allowing that flexibility so we can use it wherever we need it most,” Hibner said, noting the Portage school district will face “some challenges” next year due to inflation and insufficient school aid in the state budget’s second year.
“Any time you get additional revenue that was not planned for or budgeted for, it’s obviously a good thing,” he said.
Prior to the new funds, Baraboo’s federal pandemic aid totaled $6.38 million -- just under $2,200 per student -- and Portage’s totaled $3.51 million, or about $1,500 per student, according to public data collected by The Associated Press.
The full list of allocations can be viewed online. Local school districts received:
Columbia County
- Cambria-Friesland: $48,406
- Columbus: $164,072
- Fall River: $67,126
- Lodi: $195,496
- Pardeeville: $114,463
- Portage: $288,697
- Poynette: $138,799
- Rio: $53,487
Sauk County:
- Baraboo: $383,905
- Reedsburg: $358,899
- Sauk Prairie: $350,341
- River Valley: $160,729
- Weston: $39,714
- Wisconsin Dells: $236,815
