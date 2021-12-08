Public schools in Sauk, Columbia counties receive additional COVID relief

The Baraboo School District will receive $383,905 of the additional CARES Act -- Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act -- funds, according to Business Services Director Yvette Updike. In an email to the News Republic Monday, she said she didn’t have any information beyond a statement from Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, which was still working on how to advise schools regarding the funds.

According to the governor's press release, the new funding is flexible and can be used for school programming, additional staff, mental health efforts, utilities, supplies or equipment purchases or “whatever they need.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I've always said what's best for our kids is what's best for our state, and these funds will go a long way toward helping ensure our kids get the services and resources they need to rebound and recover,” Evers said in the release.

That potential lack of restrictions sets the new funding apart from previous COVID-19 aid, which could only be spent for particular purposes and within a specific time period.