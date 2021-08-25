Public schools in Sauk, Columbia counties vary on mask policies and virtual options

Less than a week remains before most students in Wisconsin will return to classrooms for their second first day of school under the coronavirus pandemic’s shadow, but how their day will look differs by district.
Each public school district has its own COVID-19 protocols and thresholds for when -- if at all -- masks are required indoors this fall. Most have discontinued in-house virtual learning options that they started or bolstered last year, but many are offering an outsourced replacement for students who want to continue their education remotely.
The News Republic and Daily Register gathered information on mask policies and virtual learning from 14 districts in Sauk and Columbia counties, finding it on their websites, in school board meetings or by contacting their superintendents.
Mask policies remain fluid, but six districts in Sauk and Columbia counties have based their thresholds on local community transmission of COVID-19. The CDC recommends indoor masking for everyone age 2 and older, regardless of vaccination status.
Seven have adopted an optional masking policy for some or all grade levels regardless of local spread of the disease.
As of Wednesday, the majority of area districts are experiencing high transmission, according to Wisconsin Department of Health Services data. Weston and Columbus are one category lower at substantial transmission, while Poynette, at moderate transmission, is the only one below that.
Regardless of an individual district’s policies, all public and private school bus riders and drivers are required to wear a mask over their nose and mouth, per federal order.
A breakdown by district in alphabetical order is below.
Baraboo
Masks: Required indoors for everyone when community transmission is substantial or high, based on the CDC’s county-level map. When transmission is moderate, masking will be optional in the middle and high schools but mandatory in elementary schools. Masking will be optional in all district buildings when transmission is low.
Virtual learning option: Yes, offered full time through the JEDI Virtual School consortium for grades K-5 and Wisconsin eSchool Network for grades 6-12.
Cambria-Friesland
Virtual learning option: Yes, for grades K-12
Columbus
Masks: Required for everyone indoors while local community transmission is substantial or high, as defined by the CDC. If transmission is moderate, masking will be required for 4K-5th grade but optional for older students.
Virtual learning option: Yes, through the JEDI consortium.
Fall River
Masks: Optional for seventh grade and up. For 4K through sixth grade, the decision has yet to be made, as of Aug. 24, but will be based on local data, according to Superintendent Dennis Birr.
Virtual learning option: No
Lodi
Masks: Optional for everyone at the middle and high schools except sixth-graders. Required for sixth-grade students, staff and visitors indoors until all sixth-graders are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Required for everyone indoors at the primary school, elementary school and Ouisconsing School of Collaboration.
Virtual learning option: Yes, available by request through the Wisconsin eSchool Network and Apex Digital Learning Solutions.
Pardeeville
Masks: Optional as of Aug. 24, but could be required at a later date depending on community spread.
Virtual learning option: No
Portage
Masks: Required in all schools when local community transmission is high. Required at elementary and middle schools but optional at the high school when transmission is substantial. When transmission is moderate, masks are required only at elementary schools. When transmission is low, masks will be optional in all district buildings.
Virtual learning option: Yes, in partnership with the Kiel Area School District: Between the Lakes for K-8 students and Kiel eSchool for 9-12 students.
Poynette
Masks: Required in all district buildings while district-level community spread is high. Optional in all buildings when transmission levels are low to substantial, except in certain situations.
Virtual learning option: Yes, through the JEDI consortium.
Reedsburg
Virtual learning option: Yes, for all grades through the JEDI Virtual School consortium.
Rio
Virtual learning option: No
River Valley
Masks: Optional unless the building has: substantial transmission, at which point masking is required when not social distancing; or high transmission, when masking is required indoors at all times. High transmission is defined as 5% or more of students and staff have tested positive or have COVID-19 symptoms.
Virtual learning option: Yes, through Rural Virtual Academy consortium agreement.
Sauk Prairie
Masks: Required indoors when community transmission is substantial or high.
Virtual learning option: Yes, for students in grades 4K-5.
Weston
Masks: Optional. Masks will be required for 14 days if the district’s seven-day average of new confirmed cases per 100,000 people exceeds 71 based on the DHS map of that measure.
Virtual learning option: Yes, in partnership with the Kiel Area School District.
Wisconsin Dells
Masks: Optional.
Virtual learning option: Yes, through partnership with Rural Virtual Academy.
−Erica Dynes of the Wisconsin Dells Events contributed to this report.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.