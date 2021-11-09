Questions raised at Beaver Dam School Board meeting about elementary masks

Fischbach said maybe they could wait a bit, but it was indoor sports time and that was a struggle for children in gym classes and for Positively Hoops.

“I have talked to a number of middle school and high school students in the last couple of weeks and the dynamics of their classrooms have been very different on a positive note," Nikki Garcia-Henke said.

Garcia-Henke also asked the board to reconsider the masks in the elementary grades.

Beaver Dam Superintendent Mark DiStefano said while the pediatric vaccines for 5 to 11 year olds were available, they were not widely accessible yet.

Board member JoAnne Tyjeski said the number of COVID-19 cases in Beaver Dam schools did not change drastically with having the older students without mask, but due to the vaccine being just made available last week that parents should be given time like a month to get the vaccine for their children.

“We can bring it back next month for a possible motion to remove it, but I just feel that will give the parents the comfort level that mask can be removed at the elementary level,” Tyjeski said. “I feel it is too soon to push to change it.”

Board member John Kraus said he agreed with Tyjeski.