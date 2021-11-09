Questions raised at Beaver Dam School Board meeting about elementary masks

Beaver Dam School Board heard from a pair of parents at its meeting Monday asking when elementary school children would be able to attend school without masks prior to a few board members saying the time is nearing as the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available to children ages 5 to 11.
Beaver Dam Unified School District originally sent out paperwork to parents saying mask would be optional in schools last summer. However, the school board changed its course after doctors in the area urged the district to require masks in district buildings.
The school board heard competing opinions over several board meetings. The Beaver Dam Unified School District Board of Education voted in favor of removing the mask wearing requirement at Beaver Dam Middle School and Beaver Dam High School during its October meeting, however it still required masks in elementary schools and for students in the 4K program.
The two women who spoke to the board Monday thanked the board for allowing the students in the upper grades to go to school without masks and said it was now time to allow the elementary students to attend school without masks as well.
Melissa Fischbach, a mother of two elementary students in the district, said the pediatric vaccine is now available if parents want to vaccinate their children.
“With honest realization, I expect some of you to say it is too soon,” Fischbach said. “I can respect your view while disagreeing.”
Fischbach said maybe they could wait a bit, but it was indoor sports time and that was a struggle for children in gym classes and for Positively Hoops.
“I have talked to a number of middle school and high school students in the last couple of weeks and the dynamics of their classrooms have been very different on a positive note," Nikki Garcia-Henke said.
Garcia-Henke also asked the board to reconsider the masks in the elementary grades.
Beaver Dam Superintendent Mark DiStefano said while the pediatric vaccines for 5 to 11 year olds were available, they were not widely accessible yet.
Board member JoAnne Tyjeski said the number of COVID-19 cases in Beaver Dam schools did not change drastically with having the older students without mask, but due to the vaccine being just made available last week that parents should be given time like a month to get the vaccine for their children.
“We can bring it back next month for a possible motion to remove it, but I just feel that will give the parents the comfort level that mask can be removed at the elementary level,” Tyjeski said. “I feel it is too soon to push to change it.”
Board member John Kraus said he agreed with Tyjeski.
In other news, the board appointed Maria Mason as a school board member for the remaining term that had been held by Tony Klatt.