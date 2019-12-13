Randolph Cambria-Friesland FFA honored for growing food for pantries

RANDOLPH – Students working to alleviate hunger in area neighborhoods are being recognized for their efforts by State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor.
Stanford Taylor presented the Randolph Cambria-Friesland FFA with the 2019 Standing Up for Rural Wisconsin Schools, Libraries and Communities Award during the Wisconsin Rural Schools Alliance Fall Conference in Wisconsin Dells.
FFA members Wesley Drews and Owen Gould represented the chapter at the award ceremony, accompanied by Randolph Middle School/High School Principal Andy Kohn and Randolph District Administrator Ty Breitlow.
Drews said the club was honored for its food pantry project in which they planted, grew, harvested, packaged and delivered approximately 3,600 pounds of fresh produce for the Randolph, Cambria, Fox Lake and Beaver Dam food pantries.
“We have a land laboratory where we grow everything and it gets donated throughout the summer,” he said.
Randolph Cambria-Friesland FFA, the career and technical student organization for agriculture in the Randolph and Cambria-Friesland school districts, is led by James Rupp and Stephanie DeVries, who are both new club advisors.
“I’m still getting my feet wet and a lot of my summer was working in the classroom,” said Rupp. “Keith Gundlach retired after 40-some years and has stayed on as a consultant, helping me in the transition. We are either the second or third largest FFA program in the state and have 409 students in FFA right now. That speaks volumes as to what Mr. Gundlach was able to accomplish in his time here.”
Rupp said Gundlach has worked with students on the annual food pantry project, which is now entering its fifth year, and FFA member Zach Cupery has been his right-hand man.
Cupery said the past four years have seen about 800, 1,800, 2,800 and 3,600 pounds of vegetables grown and donated.
“There were eight of us out in the fields pretty much every day that we could be until about 1 or 2 p.m.,” he said. “We were able to grow more this year because the garden areas were expanded.”
The FFA students plan the garden each year and design a budget. The list of items grown is vast: potatoes, zucchini, squash, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, beans, cabbage, peppers, radishes, cucumbers and raspberries. The land lab also has apple and pear trees and a grape vineyard.
“Our FFA has bees so we do honey production, too,” said student Aidan Bobholz.
According to feedingamerica.org, in 2017 the overall number of food insecure people in Dodge and Columbia Counties combined was about 12,200. Food pantries help fill in the gaps but often lack healthy, fresh produce to offer.
Stanford Taylor said the donations provided by the Randolph Cambria-Friesland FFA food project is a great example of what makes rural partnerships worth celebrating.
“In a creative program like this, students not only give back to their communities but also gain leadership and other skills they’ll draw on for the rest of their lives,” she said.
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.