Randolph Cambria-Friesland FFA honored for growing food for pantries

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rupp said Gundlach has worked with students on the annual food pantry project, which is now entering its fifth year, and FFA member Zach Cupery has been his right-hand man.

Cupery said the past four years have seen about 800, 1,800, 2,800 and 3,600 pounds of vegetables grown and donated.

“There were eight of us out in the fields pretty much every day that we could be until about 1 or 2 p.m.,” he said. “We were able to grow more this year because the garden areas were expanded.”

The FFA students plan the garden each year and design a budget. The list of items grown is vast: potatoes, zucchini, squash, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, beans, cabbage, peppers, radishes, cucumbers and raspberries. The land lab also has apple and pear trees and a grape vineyard.

“Our FFA has bees so we do honey production, too,” said student Aidan Bobholz.

According to feedingamerica.org, in 2017 the overall number of food insecure people in Dodge and Columbia Counties combined was about 12,200. Food pantries help fill in the gaps but often lack healthy, fresh produce to offer.

Stanford Taylor said the donations provided by the Randolph Cambria-Friesland FFA food project is a great example of what makes rural partnerships worth celebrating.

“In a creative program like this, students not only give back to their communities but also gain leadership and other skills they’ll draw on for the rest of their lives,” she said.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.