Randolph School Board adopts tax levy

RANDOLPH — The Randolph School Board approved the district’s operational budget and adopted a tax levy of $3.15 million at its meeting Monday.

The levy increased approximately $324,000 from the previous year.

The mill rate for the school district decreased by eight cents from last year to $12.40 per $1,000 of assessed value.

Director of Business Services Ryan Cashman said the drop is $1.14 less than the projected mill rate of $13.54 that was stated prior to the 2015 referendum vote.

The fiscal year ended with the Randolph School District maintaining a fund balance of 46%, according to Cashman. The fund balance is in addition to the Capital Project Fund that currently has a balance exceeding $700,000 which can be utilized beginning in July 2022.

The 2020-21 budget is projected to be balanced as further contributions to the Capital Project Fund are expected to come in.

Cashman said declining enrollment is an issue, but the trend in the entire state is down.

“This year, obviously, with COVID it is definitely impacting us as some students are home-schooled,” he said. "And we also had a big graduating class."