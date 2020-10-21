 Skip to main content
Randolph School Board adopts tax levy
Randolph School Board adopts tax levy

The Randolph School Board approved the district's tax levy and 2020-21 operational budget at a meeting Monday night.

 Kelly Simon

RANDOLPH — The Randolph School Board approved the district’s operational budget and adopted a tax levy of $3.15 million at its meeting Monday.

The levy increased approximately $324,000 from the previous year.

The mill rate for the school district decreased by eight cents from last year to $12.40 per $1,000 of assessed value.

Director of Business Services Ryan Cashman said the drop is $1.14 less than the projected mill rate of $13.54 that was stated prior to the 2015 referendum vote.

The fiscal year ended with the Randolph School District maintaining a fund balance of 46%, according to Cashman. The fund balance is in addition to the Capital Project Fund that currently has a balance exceeding $700,000 which can be utilized beginning in July 2022.

The 2020-21 budget is projected to be balanced as further contributions to the Capital Project Fund are expected to come in.

Cashman said declining enrollment is an issue, but the trend in the entire state is down.

“This year, obviously, with COVID it is definitely impacting us as some students are home-schooled,” he said. "And we also had a big graduating class."

The revenue limit worksheet that the district submits to the Department of Public Instruction shows Randolph had a decrease in full-time enrolled students, with 508 for 2018, 501 for 2019 and 488 for 2020.

He said the district received a one-time declining enrollment exemption of $105,401. School aid is based on a three-year average, with Randolph averaging a loss of 10 students during that period.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

