Reedsburg 4K-5th grade will switch back to hybrid model starting Nov. 9

The School District of Reedsburg will switch back to the hybrid model for its 4K-5th grade students starting Nov. 9.

The elementary school is currently on a four-day a week in-person learning schedule, which the school began implementing Oct. 5 following the school board’s approval at its Sept. 21 meeting. It had started the 2020-21 school year in the hybrid model.

The school district announced on its website in the news and announcement section Oct. 20, all students in its elementary school levels will return to the hybrid model. Additionally, students in grades 6th through 12th grade will continue in the hybrid leaning model.

“Please know that we are taking this action to protect the health and safety of our students, staff, families, and community,” the school district said in the announcement on its website. “We hope to be able to return to all in-person learning in the very near future.”