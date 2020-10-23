Reedsburg 4K-5th grade will switch back to hybrid model starting Nov. 9

The School District of Reedsburg will switch back to the hybrid model for its 4K-5th grade students starting Nov. 9.
The elementary school is currently on a four-day a week in-person learning schedule, which the school began implementing Oct. 5 following the school board’s approval at its Sept. 21 meeting. It had started the 2020-21 school year in the hybrid model.
The school district announced on its website in the news and announcement section Oct. 20, all students in its elementary school levels will return to the hybrid model. Additionally, students in grades 6th through 12th grade will continue in the hybrid leaning model.
“Please know that we are taking this action to protect the health and safety of our students, staff, families, and community,” the school district said in the announcement on its website. “We hope to be able to return to all in-person learning in the very near future.”
Students will return to the same in-person days as they previously attended in the model and all students will attend virtually the other days. Students with Last Names A through L will attend in-person on Monday and Thursday while students with Last Names M through Z will attend in-person on Tuesday and Friday, according to the announcement.
No school will be held for grades 4K-5th grade from Nov. 2-6 to prepare for the transition, according to the announcement. Nov. 5-6 was previously scheduled as no school days. Nov. 2-4 were added for additional staff development days. Nov. 5 is reserved for Virtual Parent-Teacher Conferences.
No school will be held for 6th-12th grade students on Nov. 5-6. Nov. 5 is reserved for Virtual Parent-Teacher Conferences.
The change comes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout the state and area. As of Oct. 16, the School District of Reedsburg has reported 15 confirmed cases of the virus in students and nine staff members since the start of the school year, according to a dashboard on the school district’s website.
There are nine student active cases and five active cases in staff as of Oct. 16, according to the dashboard. The cumulative absent and quarantine numbers, students and staff absent from school with COVID-like symptoms or quarantined due to possible exposure since Sept. 1, is 922 for all students and 74 staff, according to the dashboard. The seven-day average absent and quarantine numbers are 342 for all students and 32 for staff.
