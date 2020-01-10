Reedsburg area ballots set, school board only contested race

Voters from the Reedsburg area will see only one contested race on the ballot for the April 7 election, excluding any village elections awaiting a caucus.

Incumbent Gary Woolever and newcomer Nathan Johnson will be listed as candidates for the City of Reedsburg representative seat on the Reedsburg school board. School Board Area III Representative Shaun Luther will be running unopposed to retain his spot on the school board.

The deadline to file paperwork to run for the spring election was 5 p.m. Jan. 7.

Executive Assistant to the District Administrator and the Reedsburg Board of Education Barb Sand said in a Jan. 7 email a primary election, scheduled for Feb. 18, is not needed because there are less than three candidates running for office.

Woolever currently serves as the board’s president. Johnson ran for the Area II position in the 2018 election, but became ineligible after relocating to the city. The City of Reedsburg position represents the entire city.

The Weston School Board will have two open seats, with Area II School Board Representative Chuck Keller and Area III Terry Smelcer not seeking re-election, said Tammy West, district secretary.