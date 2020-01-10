Reedsburg area ballots set, school board only contested race

Voters from the Reedsburg area will see only one contested race on the ballot for the April 7 election, excluding any village elections awaiting a caucus.
Incumbent Gary Woolever and newcomer Nathan Johnson will be listed as candidates for the City of Reedsburg representative seat on the Reedsburg school board. School Board Area III Representative Shaun Luther will be running unopposed to retain his spot on the school board.
The deadline to file paperwork to run for the spring election was 5 p.m. Jan. 7.
Executive Assistant to the District Administrator and the Reedsburg Board of Education Barb Sand said in a Jan. 7 email a primary election, scheduled for Feb. 18, is not needed because there are less than three candidates running for office.
Woolever currently serves as the board’s president. Johnson ran for the Area II position in the 2018 election, but became ineligible after relocating to the city. The City of Reedsburg position represents the entire city.
The Weston School Board will have two open seats, with Area II School Board Representative Chuck Keller and Area III Terry Smelcer not seeking re-election, said Tammy West, district secretary.
West said if anyone wants to run for the open seats they can do so as a write in candidate. Anyone interested in becoming a write in candidate can call West at 608-986-2151 ext. 100. School Board Seat for Area 6 Representative Incumbent Maggie Landsinger is running unopposed.
Reedsburg City Clerk/Treasurer and Finance Director Jacob Crosetto said all position up for election on the Reedsburg common council, mayor, first district alderperson, second district alderperson and third district alderperson, are running uncontested with the incumbents filing paperwork to run for another term. The incumbent for mayor is David Estes while first district alderperson is Craig Braunschweig. Jason Schulte and Phil Peterson hold the second and third district alderperson position, respectively.
Incumbent Sandra Cardo Gorsuch is running unopposed for Municipal Judge for Reedsburg and the Town of La Valle.
The Town of Excelsior and La Valle will have uncontested races with each board’s incumbents filing paperwork to run for re-election. Incumbents for the Town of La Valle is Heidi Geils in the Supervisor II position and Supervisor IV is Karen Lea Geitz while Town of Excelsior Supervisor IV is Daniel Biermeier and Town Board Supervisor III is Patrick Weber.
Village caucus scheduled
Village of Lime Ridge will hold its caucus Jan. 8. Two positions are up for election, including president and one trustee position, said Becky Riberrich, clerk for the village.
Village Clerk Robin Landsinger said the Village of Cazenovia will set its village caucus Jan. 8. Three trustee positions are up for election, she said.
Clerk Colette Radtke said the Village of La Valle will hold its caucus Jan. 13. Two trustee positions up for election.
Clerk Jennifer Ferguson said the Village of Ironton will hold its caucus Jan. 13 at village hall at 600 State St,. Ironton. One trustee position is up for election.
The Village of Loganville will hold its caucus at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at Loganville Village Hall 130 West St., Loganville. Two trustee positions are up for election, said clerk Donna Hahn.
Rock Springs Clerk/Treasurer Jennifer Roloff said the village’s caucus is Jan. 21 with three trustee positions up for election.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.