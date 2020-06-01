Reedsburg Area High School graduates receive diplomas in 'once in a lifetime' presentation

High School Principal Rob Taylor said the diploma presentation went “exceedingly well” with more than 220 graduates receiving their diplomas in under four hours. School staff and members of the police department helped organize lining up graduates, guiding them through traffic without a break. Overall, 232 seniors will graduate from this year’s senior class, he said.

High school officials had to put on their thinking caps to determine how to conduct a graduation commencement when large gatherings to celebrate any occasion have been put on hold with guidelines to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

While the Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned the Safer at Home order May 13, schools districts must still follow the order and remain closed for the remainder of the year until June 30, Taylor said. He said the possibility of waiting until July or August to potentially hold a traditional ceremony was considered, however health guidelines could still be in place then. Also, students with future college and military enlistment plans could be moving onto the next chapter by then.