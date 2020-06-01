Reedsburg Area High School graduates receive diplomas in 'once in a lifetime' presentation

Will Furhmann was glad the Reedsburg Area High School came up with a creative way to come as close to a traditional graduation ceremony as possible in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. He was one of about 221 of his fellow classmates who attended the drive-up in-person presentation to receive his diploma May 29 at Webb Park.
“Even if it’s the craziest thing ever it’s awesome that we got it done,” Furhmann said. “For our class it was like once in a lifetime, it’s not like any other graduation.”
Each student was given a Post-it Note with a time to drive their vehicle into Webb Park. They could bring up to four family members. One at a time, each graduate in their cap and gown left their vehicles to walk across the front of a picnic shelter at Webb Park with the backdrop of the school's logo hanging from the shelter. Individual diplomas were left on a table for each graduate to pick up after their name was announced.
Parents and family members took photos standing more than six feet away as they watched their loved ones reach one of the biggest milestones in their lifetime. In addition, Assistant Principal Matt Terry used an iPhone and iPad to record each student walking across the cement walkway to receive their diploma.
The recording will be edited into a virtual graduation ceremony that will air at 7 p.m. June 5 on the school district’s Facebook page. Graduates then walked to a decorated gazebo to get their professional photo taken by a photographer.
High School Principal Rob Taylor said the diploma presentation went “exceedingly well” with more than 220 graduates receiving their diplomas in under four hours. School staff and members of the police department helped organize lining up graduates, guiding them through traffic without a break. Overall, 232 seniors will graduate from this year’s senior class, he said.
High school officials had to put on their thinking caps to determine how to conduct a graduation commencement when large gatherings to celebrate any occasion have been put on hold with guidelines to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
While the Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned the Safer at Home order May 13, schools districts must still follow the order and remain closed for the remainder of the year until June 30, Taylor said. He said the possibility of waiting until July or August to potentially hold a traditional ceremony was considered, however health guidelines could still be in place then. Also, students with future college and military enlistment plans could be moving onto the next chapter by then.
“We didn’t want to wait until later in the summer. We thought the kids deserved to have some sort of a ceremony now,” Taylor said. “We want to give kids an opportunity for closure. We want to give kids an opportunity to celebrate while they are still thinking about it at the end of what would have been their senior year. At this point we have no idea what the state is going to let us do in July or August so we wanted to hit while the iron was hot.”
Taylor said staff spoke with other school leaders in the Badger Conference that have adjusted their graduations with the pandemic to get an idea of how to conduct its own graduation ceremony and received permission from county and city health officials and law enforcement to hold the event. The school board approved the changes to the graduation ceremony at its May 18 meeting.
While she would have loved to have a traditional graduation ceremony, graduate Kaitlyn Brunker said she liked how the school district conducted the presentation as a way to have each student receive their diploma without a big gathering. She attended the event with her family and stuck around for a little longer to watch her friends receive their diplomas.
“It’s a bit different but I like how they still let us graduate in a special way… we still got to walk,” she said.
Another graduate Parker Davis, 18, agreed that adding the emotions of graduating were still present. He wasn’t disappointed about changes to the graduation ceremony.
“(I’m) just happy we all got our diplomas,” Davis said.
For Fuhrmann, the emotions of graduating and leaving high school didn’t hit when he received his diploma but the week before when he was supposed to walk with more than 200 classmates. Reedsburg’s graduation was originally scheduled for May 22.
“It feels great but it’s also pretty saddening just because I loved high school,” he said. “(It was the) best time but it’s on to bigger and better things now.”
