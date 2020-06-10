Reedsburg Area High School names five co-valedictorians for Class of 2020

Five seniors from Reedsburg Area High School’s senior class were named as co-valedictorians for this year.
Anna Anderson, Ciara Grundahl, Makenna Halvensleben, Nicholas Horzewski and Kaelyn Kurtenbach-Winch were each named co-valedictorians at Reedsburg for the graduating Class of 2020.
High School Principal Rob Taylor spoke highly about this year’s co-valedictorians, calling them “a fantastic group of students.”
“Their academic achievements are not only indicative of their intellectual prowess, but a testament to their work ethic, their drive, and their determination to be the best,” Taylor said in a June 5 email to the Times-Press. “They have set the bar very high for next year’s class to chase and their futures are tremendously bright.”
The Times-Press reached out to each co-valedictorian to ask about reaching their accomplishment and reflect on their high school experience.
Anna Anderson
Anna Anderson, 17, said it takes hard work and focus to achieve valedictorian status, even when she doesn’t feel up to the challenge every day.
Anderson said challenges such as taking AP courses pushed her to work harder to achieve the honor. She said high school was “difficult at times” but credits her teachers and friends to guiding her through those four years.
When schools shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Anderson said she will remember how teachers adjusted to the online classes and reaching out to students.
“I’ll remember even though it was strange and difficult the teachers did their best to make it better for us and just help us feel like we were getting the most out of our senior year,” she said.
Anderson said her favorite high school memories are those she will miss the most once she leaves Reedsburg Area High School, including participating with the band at football games and parades.
Besides band, Anderson participated in key club, French Club, National Honor Society, student council, and the Choraliers show choir.
She plans to attend UW-Eau Claire this fall. While her major is currently undeclared, she is interested in studying to become a physician’s assistant or pediatrician.
Ciara Grundahl
Ciara Grundahl, 17, said it doesn’t only take hard work and dedication to studying to become a valedictorian, it’s also a gradual process that takes patience.
“Just knowing you have to get all A’s is kind of intimidating at first,” Grundahl said. “But just going through it year by year you start small, like you get all your A’s freshman year and you keep going.”
Grundahl described her four years at Reedsburg Area High School as “rewarding” and went by quicker than she anticipated when she first stepped in the hallways as a freshman.
She learned many lessons inside and outside the classroom in those four years, including time management. Another lesson she learned is hard work and determination does pay off and the same dedication towards anything in life reaps benefits.
“Hard work and determination can take you a lot of places,” she said. “Because all my hard work paid off and I was able to be a valedictorian, that will just take me far in life having that determination.”
Her favorite part about high school was the involvement in activities from sports to clubs. Throughout her four years Grundahl participated in key club, student council, National Honor Society, school band, orchestra and show choir. She also participated on the high school’s volleyball, soccer and basketball teams.
“It was really nice to be involved in all of that and maintain my grades throughout it also,” she said.
One lesson she learned during her senior year when school closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic was to not make predictions and have flexibility.
“You just kind of have to go along with it,” Grundahl said. “Even though things didn’t turn out the way anybody expected, we were still all able to work through it together and we were able to finish off our school year and still do meaningful homework and other things.”
She plans to attend UW-Platteville’s Baraboo campus for two years and transfer to UW-Platteville to study engineering.
Makenna Halvensleben
Makenna Halvensleben, 18, said the honor of being named as one of the valedictorians was exciting for her because its a goal she’s had throughout high school.
To become a valedictorian, she said it takes a lot of hard work and studying to maintain a 4.0 GPA, especially with taking advanced classes. She credits her family and teachers for supporting and helping her reach those goals.
“You have to excel in all your classes to be valediction,” Halvensleben said.
Throughout her time at Reedsburg she served on key club, National Honor Society and student council. She also played basketball and volleyball and planned on participating on the soccer team this spring before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down schools and sports seasons around the state.
Her experience volunteering and being a part of those activities helped shape her character, she said.
Halvensleben said she will miss her friends, classmates and teachers. With schools closed due to the pandemic, she said those supportive people have been doing a lot to make such a big year and milestone as memorable as possible.
She said one of her favorite memories was being on the soccer team at Reedsburg, especially this year with missing out on the spring season. She said the team still stayed connected with each other.
“We lost our season this year which would have been my last season,” she said. “There’s still a lot of memories of it. I was going to be team captain this year, but obviously I’m still a captain, we’re still a team and I will remember all the memories I made.”
One aspect Halvensleben learned during her time at Reedsburg she will take into the next stage of her life is to never give up, keep trying new classes and activities. She said to never be afraid to reach out to teachers for help.
“There’s a lot of things you can do to improve your education at RAHS,” she said. “Teachers will always help you. You are never stuck where you are. You can always improve.”
She plans to attend UW-Platteville to study software engineering.
Nicholas Horzewski
Besides his parents and teachers, Nicholas Horzewski credits his sister with influencing him to put in the work to become a valedictorian.
Horzewski’s sister, Makenzie, received the top honor when she graduated in 2015, he said. Seeing her put in the work to receive the honor was something he thought he could achieve.
“I thought if she could do it I probably could too,” he said.
For Horzewski, 17, the honor of being named co-valedictorian meant the hard work and studying throughout his four years paid off, something he said he was happy with.
“Some of the classes are pretty difficult but you’ve just got to persevere,” he said.
Horzewski participated on the hockey and cross country team throughout his time at Reedsburg and was a member of the National Honor Society. He will miss the “community atmosphere” and knowing almost all the teachers and staff by name at the high school, he said.
One lesson he’s learned throughout his four years at Reedsburg Area High School is nothing is handed out and students have to put in the work towards achieving goals.
“People will always be there for help, you just have to ask,” he said.
With the high school closing due to the coronavirus pandemic, he’s learned another lesson of perseverance, to make adjustments to life and a daily schedule with adapting to online classes and virtual learning.
“It just proves you can get through stuff, you just got to find a different way to get through it,” he said. “It’s not like the world has completely stopped, we are still finding ways to do stuff, it’s just in a different format.”
Horzewski said RAHS helped him prepare for his future by offering business classes and networking opportunities, skills important for the business world. He plans to attend UW-La Crosse to study business marketing but also has interest in the medical and health field.
Kaelyn Kurtenbach-Winch
Kaelyn Kurtenbach-Winch’s goal since she was an elementary school was to achieve the honor of valedictorian.
Kurtenbach-Winch, 18, said it takes a certain mindset to reach the honor as well as finding the right balance between other activities, like sports and music. Throughout her high school years she participated in band, choir, show choir, jazz and pep band, was drum major of the marching band and an executive board member of the student council. She also participated on the tennis and track team while also managing her time with academics.
“You’ve got to want to do it. I made it all work because I wanted to do them and I wanted to do my best at them, so I put a lot of time into it,” Kurtenbach-Winch said, adding she credits her family, friends, teachers, and coaches for supporting her.
Kurtenbach-Winch said it was “weird” to suddenly stop participating in all those activities when schools shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the sudden halt gave her a new perspective on what is really important in life.
“Really figuring out those simple things that mean a lot,” she said.
Reflecting on her senior year one memory that sticks out to her is the success and reception of the high school’s production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” and the Choraliers show choir taking the grand championship. One aspect she will miss the most is being a part of the teams and groups around the school and “being a leader for so many of my peers and classmates.”
She plans to attend Luther College in Decorah, Iowa this fall to double major in music and biology.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.