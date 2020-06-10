Reedsburg Area High School names five co-valedictorians for Class of 2020

Grundahl described her four years at Reedsburg Area High School as “rewarding” and went by quicker than she anticipated when she first stepped in the hallways as a freshman.

She learned many lessons inside and outside the classroom in those four years, including time management. Another lesson she learned is hard work and determination does pay off and the same dedication towards anything in life reaps benefits.

“Hard work and determination can take you a lot of places,” she said. “Because all my hard work paid off and I was able to be a valedictorian, that will just take me far in life having that determination.”

Her favorite part about high school was the involvement in activities from sports to clubs. Throughout her four years Grundahl participated in key club, student council, National Honor Society, school band, orchestra and show choir. She also participated on the high school’s volleyball, soccer and basketball teams.

“It was really nice to be involved in all of that and maintain my grades throughout it also,” she said.

One lesson she learned during her senior year when school closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic was to not make predictions and have flexibility.