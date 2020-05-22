Reedsburg Area High School seniors reflect on 'crazy' year during COVID-19 pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Teachers and students have adjusted to the end of the 2019-2020 school year with online learning, cancellation of events and schools closing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the senior class, the typical culmination to one of the biggest chapters in their lives has been rewritten with an alternative ending.

When schools closed in March, Reedsburg Area High School senior Ashley Krieski, 18, didn’t get a chance to participate in her first track season or even say good bye to her fellow classmates and teachers. The emotions of missing out on aspects of a typical senior year is what she described as “crazy” and seems “unreal.”

“Because it feels like its summer so I’m just going to go back,” Krieski said. “But it’s kind of sad though too, to think you’re never going to have one more normal day at Reedsburg as a high school student.”

The most difficult part for Krieski in missing out the final months of her senior year is not seeing friends and classmates every day in the hallway or class or attending sporting events with them. The only way she communicates with her friends and copes with the emotions is through technology, social media or Zoom.

“It’s not the same as being with each other in school and hanging out,” Krieski said.