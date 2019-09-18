Fundraising for Reedsburg Area High School’s proposed new fitness center is moving along.
Reedsburg Athletic Club Member Dave Pawlisch said the club’s raised $120,000 of its $600,000 goal for the proposed new facility, including cash, pledges and the $25,000 the city council approved for the project in Webb Fund money. The $600,000 mark is 20% of the $3.2 million total costs to construct and equip the facility. The athletic club is pledging to contribute $50,000.
Pawlisch, who also sits as chairperson of the fitness center fundraising campaign committee, provided an update of where the fundraising is at towards the possible project at the Sept. 16 school board meeting. He said feedback within the community toward the project has been positive.
Pawlisch said the club has reached out to youth sports organizations, civic organizations and businesses through a donation letter and established an online donation site. The club has submitted charitable requests to Casey’s General Store and Kwik Trip, which passed the first round of review and waiting for final review from the businesses, he said.
In March, the board approved the athletic club to start fundraising efforts for the project. The proposed two-story building will be an addition to the south side of the high school towards the football field.
It will contain a 5,600 square foot weight room on the first floor for students in physical education classes, student-athletes and the community to utilize for weight training and a 5,600 square foot multi-purpose room on the second floor for wrestling and gymnastics.
Test scores
The districts English/language arts scores for all schools for grade 3 who took the Forward Exam increased by almost 10% during the 2018-19 school year from last year while its math scores dropped slightly.
Data presented by Director of Data Analysis & Staff Development Mark Olson showed 40.5% of students tested proficiency or better in English/language arts compared to 31.3% during the 2017-18 school year and 34.5% the year before. In math, proficiency levels dropped 0.7% from 43.8% to 43.1%. State average was 39.6% in English/language arts while math was 50.6% for the 2018-19 school year.
Olson attributed the increase through refining workshop modeling of reading instructions and focusing on long-term reading success in grades 4K-2. The increase in a one year time period took him by surprise, he said.
You have free articles remaining.
“I certainly can’t say that the work we did related to almost ten point gain, that would be crazy for me to say that,” Olson said. “But there was some good work done last year and I think the key now is to keep that work up so we can sustain that level.”
The Forward Exam tests grades 3-8 in English/language arts and mathematics, grades 4 and 8 in science and grades 4, 8, and 10 in social studies, according to the Department of Public Instruction website.
Test scores were also broken down by the districts six elementary school buildings, including South Elementary which closed at the end of the 2018-19 school year. Olson said the districts Aspire Exam results remained strong at the 10th grade level for the 2018-19 school year with English, math and science proficiency scores surpassing the state average in all subjects except reading, which missed the mark by 0.01%.
District wide ACT scores exceeded the state average in writing with a score of 6.5 compared to statewide 6.3. The district fell below the state average ACT score in English, reading, math and science but increased district wide from the previous year in all four subjects.
Grants
The School District of Reedsburg received a $22,000 Education Effectiveness grant to reimburse the district for costs incurred by mandatory participation in the Frontline online platform teachers evaluation system and was also awarded a peer review mentor grant to train new teachers.
Director of Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment Linda Bruuun said in her reports the district was allocated money in Every Student Succeeds Act Title 1-IV A for the 2019-20 school year. The district received $3,700 less in Title I money compared to $6,207 increase for Title II, $2,886 increase in Title III and $768 in Title IV funds compared to the previous year.
According to the Department of Public Instruction website, Title I funds are allocated to improve programs to close achievement gaps while Title II is for principal and teacher training. Title III is for English language development and Title IV funds allow for districts to provide a well-rounded education, improve school conditions for learning and technology to improve academic achievement and digital literacy.
Other business
The board unanimously approved for Reedsburg Area High School FFA to attend the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, scheduled for Oct. 30-Nov. 2. The board also approved to grant permission for the science department to take students on a one-day trip to the Chicago Museum of Science and Industry. Board Member Shaun Luther was absent.
The board went into closed session to discuss strategies for employee compensation after the regular meeting. In a follow up interview, District Administrator Tom Benson said the board reconvened into open session at 8:33 p.m. that evening and the board took no action on the item.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)