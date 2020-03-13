Reedsburg Choraliers changes Home Show, will Facebook Live performance March 14 over coronavirus concerns

The Reedsburg Area High School Choraliers show choir will not showcase its Home Show in front of an audience this weekend, cancelling two of its performances and instead will live stream its show through the school district's Facebook page amid the growing concern over COVID-19.

The school district announced on its Facebook page at about 6:45 p.m. March 12 it made the decision to present Choraliers Home Show through a Facebook Live with no audience present with the growing concerns over the coronavirus and the recommendations from the Center for Disease Control to limit large group gatherings. The date of the Facebook Live performance will be 7 p.m. March 14 on the School District of Reedsburg’s Facebook page, according to the post.

The group was scheduled to present its show “History in the Making” at 7 p.m. March 13-14 and 2 p.m. March 15 at the Cal Center.

The Reedsburg Area High School Choraliers said on its Facebook page March 12 it would offer refunds beginning “sometime next week” for those who purchased tickets. The group also said they were “devastated” about not being able to perform for the audience one last time.

The Choraliers annual Home Show is the groups final show of the year and fundraiser to raise money for the show choir season. All students learn 8-10 new songs and choreography for the first part of the performance and concludes with its competition show.