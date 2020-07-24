Reedsburg electors approve projected $13.4 million tax levy in 2020-21 preliminary budget

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Reedsburg citizens approved the tax levy for the preliminary 2020-2021 budget for the school district, which shows an increase if less state aid is present when the item is finalized this fall.

Electors unanimously approved the projected $13.4 million tax levy in the predicted $38 million budget at the school district’s annual meeting July 20 at the Cal Center to observe social distancing. School officials are predicting a 7.5% decrease in state aid due to the financial effects of the coronavirus.

Less state aid means the local levy will have to make up the gap. School officials are predicting a 6% increase in taxes, increasing the mill rate from $8.32 per $1,000 of assessed value to $8.84.

The numbers are not final as state aid will be determined this fall, after the third Friday count is known in September. Last year, the district received $17.2 million in equalized state aid.

“The numbers will change, they are going to change,” said Pat Ruddy, business manager. “We won’t know with any certainty until the middle of October what our state equalized aid is.”