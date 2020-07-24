Reedsburg electors approve projected $13.4 million tax levy in 2020-21 preliminary budget

Reedsburg citizens approved the tax levy for the preliminary 2020-2021 budget for the school district, which shows an increase if less state aid is present when the item is finalized this fall.
Electors unanimously approved the projected $13.4 million tax levy in the predicted $38 million budget at the school district’s annual meeting July 20 at the Cal Center to observe social distancing. School officials are predicting a 7.5% decrease in state aid due to the financial effects of the coronavirus.
Less state aid means the local levy will have to make up the gap. School officials are predicting a 6% increase in taxes, increasing the mill rate from $8.32 per $1,000 of assessed value to $8.84.
The numbers are not final as state aid will be determined this fall, after the third Friday count is known in September. Last year, the district received $17.2 million in equalized state aid.
“The numbers will change, they are going to change,” said Pat Ruddy, business manager. “We won’t know with any certainty until the middle of October what our state equalized aid is.”
Ruddy broke down pieces of the budget at the school district’s budget hearing held prior to the annual meeting. The preliminary budget also includes a $350,000 deficit, which the board approved at its June meeting.
The budget also predicts 4.27% less in expenditures due to less capital expenditures and leftover money from the referendum for the construction of the new fitness center, Ruddy said.
Last year, the school board approved a $12.6 million tax levy in the budget.
Other business
Electors approved to keep the annual salaries for the school board members the same at $3,200 per year.
Electors approved the implementation of supplemental student accident insurance for families who have a high deductible insurance or no health insurance to cover students who are hurt in an extra-curricular activity or school related functions, like a field trip.
Electors approved to set the next annual meeting date for July 19, 2021.
