Reedsburg food service program keeps community fed during COVID-19

The School District of Reedsburg’s food service program will still operate under Gov. Tony Evers' Safer at Home order but the dates have changed to keep everyone at home as much as possible to minimize the risk of exposure and spread of COVID-19.
The district announced on its website it changed its meal distribution from five days a week to twice per week starting March 30. Two breakfasts and two lunches will be distributed on Mondays and three breakfasts and lunches will be given to families on Wednesdays and can be picked up between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., according to the school district’s website.
Communications and Media Relations Specialist Kari Stanek said families can drive up or walk to one of the seven locations to receive the free grab and go meals provided to all children 18 years old and under. The meals are provided regardless of income or free and reduced status, she said. Meals are also being distributed to children who attend the school district’s 4K, Sacred Heart, or St. Peter’s Lutheran School.
“It’s for all families in the Reedsburg area,” Stanek said. “There’s no requirements for the kids to come pick up meals or parents to pick up meals for their children.”
Meals cannot be consumed on site and children do not have to be present for meal pick up, Stanek said.
“We have a lot of families in the community that are taking advantage of this program,” Stanek said.
When a family arrives at the school to pick up the meals, Stanek said food staff distributing meals will ask how many children are in the household to provide meals needed to each child in the family. A variety of meals are offered and meet USDA requirements, she said.
“It’s got some sort of sandwich, fruit, vegetables, milk; kind of meeting all those requirements that are necessary,” Stanek said.
The program began distributing meals March 17, the day after the school district shut down due to the coronavirus.
The district has seven locations for families to get meals, including Reedsburg Area High School, Prairie Ridge Intermediate School, Pineview Elementary School, South Elementary School, Westside Elementary School and Loganville Elementary School, to give a more “well rounded” exposure for families that live in Reedsburg and outside locations, like Loganville.
Stanek said anyone who has questions about the program can visit the school district’s website rsd.k12.wi.us/district/coronavirus-update.cfm#d710772. Messages will also be sent to families in the Reedsburg School District and the community on any changes in the program, she said.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
