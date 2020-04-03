Reedsburg food service program keeps community fed during COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The School District of Reedsburg’s food service program will still operate under Gov. Tony Evers' Safer at Home order but the dates have changed to keep everyone at home as much as possible to minimize the risk of exposure and spread of COVID-19.

The district announced on its website it changed its meal distribution from five days a week to twice per week starting March 30. Two breakfasts and two lunches will be distributed on Mondays and three breakfasts and lunches will be given to families on Wednesdays and can be picked up between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., according to the school district’s website.

Communications and Media Relations Specialist Kari Stanek said families can drive up or walk to one of the seven locations to receive the free grab and go meals provided to all children 18 years old and under. The meals are provided regardless of income or free and reduced status, she said. Meals are also being distributed to children who attend the school district’s 4K, Sacred Heart, or St. Peter’s Lutheran School.