Reedsburg forms back to school team to formulate plan for reopening with COVID-19 guidelines

The School District of Reedsburg has formed a back to school team to prepare for reopening its buildings and different circumstances it may face with the COVID-19 pandemic.
District Administrator Tom Benson said at the June 15 meeting the school district is in the process of forming the group to review guidelines for the different scenarios the school district might be in come fall, either going strictly online, if the buildings are allowed to reopen for physical classes or blended learning opportunities, a combination of both virtual and in-person classes.
Benson said in a June 15 email approximately 25 people will be in the group and contain representation from employees of the district, including one school board member. The group will also have an expectation to have conversations with other members of the staff, community and their counterparts throughout the state, he said.
“We’ve determined that the time is upon us to begin formulating some real specific plans for at least a couple of the scenarios we might be facing,” Benson said. “The group will focus on ideas that will ultimately be considered either by administration and school board and potential school board action.”
The first formal meeting of the group is scheduled for July 1 and will meet each Wednesday. The Department of Public Instruction plans to release guidance on returning to school June 22 and expects schools to reopen this fall, according to a message on the DPI’s website and The Cap Times.
Looking ahead
While the back to school team will begin formulating the plans on how to reopen, the school board and school officials had preliminary discussions about how to use their facilities after June 30 and the 2020-21 school year. No action was taken.
Schools must remain closed until June 30 with the state mandates originally set in place since mid-March to curve the spread of the coronavirus.
“Beyond that we’re not all that enamored with the idea of kicking the gates open,” Benson said.
Rather than a full summer school program for all grade levels this year, Benson said the school district is offering only virtual credit recovery courses for summer classes to get students on track for graduation to minimize the amount of people walking into the buildings.
The board discussed what to do between June 30 and the start of the fall semester, if it was going to let school and outside groups utilize the facilities, including those who want to use outdoor facilities like playground equipment or those looking to hold a dance recital at the Cal Center based on inquiries the district has received. Several board members and school administration officials are reluctant to open the school to outside groups at this point.
Building and Grounds Director Randy Johnson said maintenance staff is wiping down “high touch areas,” such as entry way doors, restrooms and main office daily. If schools open in the fall, operations could be impacted based on guidelines and direction from administration and the board.
“We are not currently scheduled to where we are damp wiping and damp wipe disinfecting every surface every day,” Johnson said. “That’s going to have a significant potential impact either on staffing needs or may very well have an impact on what else we don’t clean in order to get those things done, whether we are going to decide to skip doing corridors and floor surfaces in the interest of doing damp wipe disinfection of desktops and those kinds of things.”
Johnson said the cleaning schedule at this point includes damp wipe disinfecting of desks once a week and more frequently in the elementary schools.
“Clearly we are going to have to step that up,” Johnson said.
The board and school district officials discussed how to conduct professional development for staff and classes virtually if guidelines to control the spread of the coronavirus are in effect and schools have to remain closed this fall. Director of Data Analysis and Staff Development Mark Olson said teachers with the district should be ready and have all their content prepared to teach virtually for the first four weeks of school.
Benson said some elements of school registration will need to be administered online to decrease the number of people in one place, though some components will have to be completed in person, like students receiving a digital device or getting their yearly picture taken before school starts. The back to school team will also come up with a plan for conducting those matters.
