Reedsburg forms back to school team to formulate plan for reopening with COVID-19 guidelines

“We are not currently scheduled to where we are damp wiping and damp wipe disinfecting every surface every day,” Johnson said. “That’s going to have a significant potential impact either on staffing needs or may very well have an impact on what else we don’t clean in order to get those things done, whether we are going to decide to skip doing corridors and floor surfaces in the interest of doing damp wipe disinfection of desktops and those kinds of things.”

Johnson said the cleaning schedule at this point includes damp wipe disinfecting of desks once a week and more frequently in the elementary schools.

“Clearly we are going to have to step that up,” Johnson said.

The board and school district officials discussed how to conduct professional development for staff and classes virtually if guidelines to control the spread of the coronavirus are in effect and schools have to remain closed this fall. Director of Data Analysis and Staff Development Mark Olson said teachers with the district should be ready and have all their content prepared to teach virtually for the first four weeks of school.

Benson said some elements of school registration will need to be administered online to decrease the number of people in one place, though some components will have to be completed in person, like students receiving a digital device or getting their yearly picture taken before school starts. The back to school team will also come up with a plan for conducting those matters.

