Reedsburg graduates will receive diplomas by drive-up May 29, virtual ceremony scheduled June 5

Reedsburg’s students will receive their diplomas in a different way with restrictions and health guidelines in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rather than a traditional service originally scheduled for May 22, students will be presented their diploma in a drive-up photo op event May 29 at Webb Park. The distribution will be recorded and edited for a June 5 virtual graduation ceremony. The Reedsburg Board of Education unanimously approved the changes to the ceremony at its May 18 meeting.

High School Principal Rob Taylor said the police department and staff will assist guiding each car through the park. The vehicle will stop at the park shelter for a professional photographer to take the graduates’ photos with their cap and gown on with up to four family members. The graduate, in cap and gown, will have his or her name announced as they walk across the shelter area, to pick-up their diploma on a table.

According to a summary posted to the school board meeting link, the diploma presentation will take place from noon until 4 p.m., May 29. Seniors will receive appointment times, alphabetical by last name, for their diploma presentation. Only the graduate, the parents, and a small number of school staff will be present at the park.