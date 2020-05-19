Reedsburg graduates will receive diplomas by drive-up May 29, virtual ceremony scheduled June 5

Reedsburg’s students will receive their diplomas in a different way with restrictions and health guidelines in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rather than a traditional service originally scheduled for May 22, students will be presented their diploma in a drive-up photo op event May 29 at Webb Park. The distribution will be recorded and edited for a June 5 virtual graduation ceremony. The Reedsburg Board of Education unanimously approved the changes to the ceremony at its May 18 meeting.
High School Principal Rob Taylor said the police department and staff will assist guiding each car through the park. The vehicle will stop at the park shelter for a professional photographer to take the graduates’ photos with their cap and gown on with up to four family members. The graduate, in cap and gown, will have his or her name announced as they walk across the shelter area, to pick-up their diploma on a table.
According to a summary posted to the school board meeting link, the diploma presentation will take place from noon until 4 p.m., May 29. Seniors will receive appointment times, alphabetical by last name, for their diploma presentation. Only the graduate, the parents, and a small number of school staff will be present at the park.
Graduates and parents not comfortable attending the park for the drive-up diploma presentation will be provided the opportunity to receive it in the mail and allow families to send a picture of the graduate, in cap and gown, with their diploma which can be used in the virtual ceremony.
Besides a slideshow of all the students receiving their diploma with background music, teacher speakers and school district officials will also speak during the virtual ceremony.
With the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Taylor said it was the best alternative school officials could think of especially if gathering and health guidelines are still in place this summer.
“This is the best we can come up with at this point and time since we know we can’t do anything in person until at least after June 30 and with the Badger Bounce Back (Plan) we’re not entirely sure we can do anything until July or August as far as getting anybody back into the building for a traditional ceremony,” Taylor said.
Taylor said the school district spoke with county health officials, local governments and police departments to OK the idea before bringing it to the board.
Despite the Wisconsin State Supreme Court ruling that threw out Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order May 13, it does not apply to school districts and must remain closed for the remainder of the year.
“For the most part the closing of our schools, even with the Supreme Court’s recent decision, nothing has really changed,” said Tom Benson, district administrator addressing the matter in his reports.
Other business
The board approved, with a 6-1 vote, to combine the head football coach position with the .75 FTE physical education teacher and driver’s education instructor position for the 2020-2021 school year. Board Member LuAnn Brey voted in opposition.
