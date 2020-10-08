Reedsburg middle and high schools will remain in hybrid learning model, administrator could make changes

Reedsburg’s Webb Middle School and Reedsburg Area High School will remain in the hybrid model while District Administrator Tom Benson decides if changes need to be made to the current system as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise throughout the Sauk County area and state.
The school board made a unanimous decision Oct. 6 to transfer more of its responsibility and allow Benson to decide if the current hybrid model at the middle and high school should remain the same or adjusted to a four-day a week face-to-face model or go strictly virtual. Until Benson decides otherwise, both schools will remain at the hybrid model.
Benson said in an Oct. 7 email there will be no immediate decision to change anything with the current system.
School Board President Gary Woolever said during discussion it should be up to the district administrator to make decisions should a classroom, school building or district need quarantine, which can be done on a quicker basis rather than wait for the board to meet. Other board members agreed.
The decision to keep the hybrid model at both schools comes after the board decided Sept. 21 to allow grades 4K-5th grade to start a four day a week face-to-face model beginning Oct. 5. That model currently remains unchanged.
Westside, Loganville, Pineview and Ironton/La Valle Elementary School Principal Paul Biermann and Prairie Ridge Intermediate School Principal Clint Beyer spoke on how the buildings have handled the transition to the four day face-to-face model, even though it has only been open for two days. Biermann said some students were moved at each of the elementary schools in the school district to balance class sizes and keep social distancing guidelines.
One issue both elementary schools have overcome is staffing challenges and filling paraprofessional substitutes. Both principals shared precautions the schools are taking including rearranging learning spaces, changing arrival and dismissal procedures, and separating to keep social distancing.
The discussion of how the school district will move forward for both grade levels comes as school officials decided last weekend to switch all Webb Middle School students to a five-day a week virtual model after an individual reportedly tested positive for the virus. The exposure, along with a shortage of substitutes, is the reason the school district cited for moving to the virtual model until further notice.
The high school has reported a total of three positive cases of COVID-19 while Ironton/La Valle Elementary School has reported one positive case, according to the school district’s website.
During the Oct. 6 board meeting, Sauk County Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Jodi Molitor spoke as both a county official and mother, saying it was best to keep the school district in the hybrid model. Recent data from the county public health department shows coronavirus cases have reached a record breaking rate Oct. 6 with 49 new positive cases and is expected to climb. The county has reported 171 new cases from Sept. 30 until Oct. 6 and the positive test rate stands at 6.3% of positive cases, she said. Hospitalizations in the county have risen with two on Oct. 6 and six in the last seven days, she said.
Molitor said hospitals in the state have struggled with staffing, and along the Iowa and Wisconsin border, hospitals are turning away patients because of overcapacity. Local fire and EMS services in the Sauk County area are also overwhelmed with testing over 400 people a day, she said.
Others community members, teachers from Reedsburg Area High School and principals at both schools asked the board to keep schools in the hybrid model. They said the need to put health and safety of students, employees and the community are more vital than the challenges present with virtual learning.
When reviewing the protocol for Sauk County school districts to use to determine school capacity, Board Member Neal Pulvermacher said safety of staff, students and community needs to be the top priority but also said continuity is important to keep students in a schedule and not switch to a different model constantly.
“For me, it’s a no brainer we continue with hybrid as long as we can,” Pulvermacher said. “Eventually, the day will come when we bring everybody back but we are not even close to that at this point.”
He’s also heard feedback after the Sept. 21 meeting from staff members and the community who felt the board should have kept the elementary school buildings at the hybrid model, based on the county’s COVID-19 numbers.
“I truly felt that we really as board members did not get a clear picture of where the staff was at, what their thought process was,” Pulvermacher said. “That’s changed in the last two weeks.”
