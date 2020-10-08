Reedsburg middle and high schools will remain in hybrid learning model, administrator could make changes

Molitor said hospitals in the state have struggled with staffing, and along the Iowa and Wisconsin border, hospitals are turning away patients because of overcapacity. Local fire and EMS services in the Sauk County area are also overwhelmed with testing over 400 people a day, she said.

Others community members, teachers from Reedsburg Area High School and principals at both schools asked the board to keep schools in the hybrid model. They said the need to put health and safety of students, employees and the community are more vital than the challenges present with virtual learning.

When reviewing the protocol for Sauk County school districts to use to determine school capacity, Board Member Neal Pulvermacher said safety of staff, students and community needs to be the top priority but also said continuity is important to keep students in a schedule and not switch to a different model constantly.

“For me, it’s a no brainer we continue with hybrid as long as we can,” Pulvermacher said. “Eventually, the day will come when we bring everybody back but we are not even close to that at this point.”

He’s also heard feedback after the Sept. 21 meeting from staff members and the community who felt the board should have kept the elementary school buildings at the hybrid model, based on the county’s COVID-19 numbers.

“I truly felt that we really as board members did not get a clear picture of where the staff was at, what their thought process was,” Pulvermacher said. “That’s changed in the last two weeks.”

