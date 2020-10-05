Reedsburg’s Webb Middle School transitions to virtual model after positive COVID-19 test

Webb Middle School in Reedsburg has announced it will transition to a strictly virtual model after an individual tested positive for COVID-19.

All students at the middle school will temporarily switch to virtual learning starting Oct. 5. The school district did not give a date for when students could return to in-person learning but said on its website the middle school will operate in the 100% virtual model "until further notice."

The notification to parents was posted on Webb Middle School's webpage on the School District of Reedsburg's website.

The last day of attendance for the person who tested positive was Oct. 1, according to the notification. It did not state if it was a student or employee who tested positive.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}