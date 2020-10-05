Reedsburg’s Webb Middle School transitions to virtual model after positive COVID-19 test

Webb Middle School in Reedsburg has announced it will transition to a strictly virtual model after an individual tested positive for COVID-19.
All students at the middle school will temporarily switch to virtual learning starting Oct. 5. The school district did not give a date for when students could return to in-person learning but said on its website the middle school will operate in the 100% virtual model "until further notice."
The notification to parents was posted on Webb Middle School's webpage on the School District of Reedsburg's website.
The last day of attendance for the person who tested positive was Oct. 1, according to the notification. It did not state if it was a student or employee who tested positive.
The notification states the school district is implementing CDC recommended protocol for positive cases in the school. Sauk County Public Health has been in contact with the positive individual and anyone who has been deemed a close contact, persons within six or more feet for more than 15 minutes. These students and staff are in home-quarantine and will only be allowed to return once they have met the State of Wisconsin release criteria, according to the notification.
The announcement comes as Reedsburg school officials are contemplating adjusting its learning model for grades 6-12. They're considering whether to keep it the same with an alternating two days a week, face-to-face schedule and virtual days or move to primarily a face-to-face model. A special school board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Cal Center for the board to decide if it wants to adjust the models for both Webb Middle School and Reedsburg Area High School.
The high school is currently on the hybrid model. All grade levels have the five day a week virtual learning option. The school board recently decided to eliminate the hybrid model at the 4K through 5th grade levels and implement in-person learning four days a week with one day scheduled for virtual learning. Those measures started Oct. 5.
District Administrator Tom Benson did not return a voicemail Oct. 5 seeking comment.
