While taxpayers will be on the hook for less money in taxes, the 2019-2020 budget for the School District of Reedsburg will have a budget deficit.
The budget deficit is $334,634, or 1% of the $34.2 million budget. In July, the board approved a planned deficit of over $336,000 in its preliminary budget. The school board adopted its budget and tax levy at its Oct. 21 regular board meeting.
School Board President Gary Woolever said he wasn’t too concerned about the deficit, especially with the school district finishing the 2018-19 fiscal year in the black by $80,000. In last year’s budget, the board approved a deficit of over $400,000.
The board approved setting its tax levy at $12.6 million. Business Manager Pat Ruddy said it’s about the same amount the board approved last year because of the increase in state aid. However, with property values decreasing, the mill rate dropped, he said.
The mill rate will be $8.32 per $1,000 of equalized property value, a decrease of 39 cents, or 4.4%, from last year’s mill rate of $8.71. The school district will receive $17.2 million in equalized state aid, an increase of $1 million from last year.
The levy will provide a total of $20,000 in funding for the Summer Outdoor Adventure Program, an outdoor recreation program for Reedsburg kids, and additional funding for the Community Learning Center at Pineview Elementary School Program to reduce the community service fund because of the amount of its fund balance. The board plans to run a deficit of over $47,000 for that fund.
The school district also has over $2 million left over from its 2017 referendum it plans to use for other maintenance upgrades. The district had set aside money for those projects, which included money to build the new elementary school and the transportation facility. The district must use the money by December 2020, Ruddy said.
Full-day 4K
Director of Special Education and Pupil Services Jeff Bindl talked about proposed legislation that could allow school districts to expand four-year-old kindergarten programs to a full day.
In his reports, he said the School District of Reedsburg would look at the possibility of implementing a full time 4K program in the future. He didn’t provide a time frame because he wanted to wait until the legislature took further action on the matter. Bindl said the school district currently operates its program at 0.6 FTE.
According to the Wisconsin State Journal, the Senate Education Committee approved the bipartisan supported bill Oct. 17. Under current law, a 4-year-old kindergarten student is counted as 50% or 60% of a student, even if they are in a full-day program. Current hours of instruction for 4K is 437 hours of direct pupil instruction, according to the Department of Public of Instruction website.
By allowing full-day 4K students to fully count, it would contribute to the overall headcount of a district, which could mean more money through state general aid and an increased revenue limit to bring in more property taxes.
Other business
Following the regular meeting, the board went into closed session to discuss strategies for employee compensation and considering sale of property. In a follow-up interview Oct. 22, District Administrator Tom Benson said no action was taken on both items when the board reconvened into open session.
