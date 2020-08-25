Reedsburg School Board appoints John Laukant as Area III representative

The Aug. 17 school board meeting was Laukant’s first board meeting as an official member, where the board approved to update its back to school plan to a hybrid model for all grade levels due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Laukant said he looked at the changes from multiple different viewpoints, from a parent and student’s point of view as well as guidelines to follow from the health department for returning to school.

“There’s a lot of different variables that come into play to make major decisions like that,” he said. “We are trying to do what is best for everyone.”

Laukant has never served on a governing body or school board before. He’s looking forward to learning more about the policies and procedures the school board has to follow and contributing to the important decisions members must make so the school district can operate. Some ideas he has is to communicate the school district’s goals with parents, teachers and staff.

School Board President Gary Woolever said Laukant is a person who looks ahead to the future. Woolever also said Laukant’s experience as a veterinarian is an asset to the board because it connects him with the school district’s rural constituents.