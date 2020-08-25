Reedsburg School Board appoints John Laukant as Area III representative

A lifelong resident of the Reedsburg area has been appointed to the school district’s Board of Education.
John Laukant was chosen by the school board to serve out the rest of former Area III Representative Shaun Luther’s term at a special meeting held Aug. 12. Luther resigned after serving nine years on the board to take a job with the school district’s maintenance company.
Area III represents the geographical area east of Highway 23 and south of Highway 33, towards the Rock Springs area. Laukant’s term expires in April 2021.
Laukant said he wanted to serve on the school board to give back to the community where he grew up.
“I thought this would be a good fit for what I would be able to do as far as providing information and being able to assist the school district with the challenging times they are faced with right now,” Laukant said Aug. 18.
He grew up on a dairy farm outside Reedsburg and graduated from Reedsburg High School. He left to attend college at UW-Whitewater and came back to Reedsburg to start Sunrise Veterinary Services, which he’s owned for 15 years. He said his experience as a veterinarian relates to the school board because it has taught him how to work with people and understand budgets.
The Aug. 17 school board meeting was Laukant’s first board meeting as an official member, where the board approved to update its back to school plan to a hybrid model for all grade levels due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Laukant said he looked at the changes from multiple different viewpoints, from a parent and student’s point of view as well as guidelines to follow from the health department for returning to school.
“There’s a lot of different variables that come into play to make major decisions like that,” he said. “We are trying to do what is best for everyone.”
Laukant has never served on a governing body or school board before. He’s looking forward to learning more about the policies and procedures the school board has to follow and contributing to the important decisions members must make so the school district can operate. Some ideas he has is to communicate the school district’s goals with parents, teachers and staff.
School Board President Gary Woolever said Laukant is a person who looks ahead to the future. Woolever also said Laukant’s experience as a veterinarian is an asset to the board because it connects him with the school district’s rural constituents.
“He’s looking a little more into the future than maybe we have in the past,” Woolever said. “But I think one of the biggest things is he is out in the rural community being able to talk to them on a daily basis.”
Laukant currently lives on a beef farm outside Loganville and likes to hunt in his spare time.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!