Reedsburg school board approves new business elective courses

Three new elective course options will be available to Reedsburg Area High School students.
Starting next year, students can take classes in Introduction to Business, Beginning Microsoft Office and Microsoft Office Certification. The courses will be offered for grades 9-12 in addition to the school district’s current business courses. High School Principal Rob Taylor said the courses are not required to graduate and are to prepare students for potential careers in the business industry.
The Reedsburg school board unanimously approved the addition of the three classes at its Dec. 16 meeting. Board member Shaun Luther absent.
Board Member and Curriculum Committee Chairperson LuAnn Brey shared in the reports from the Dec. 4 curriculum committee meeting the introduction to business course will cover business, marketing and finance. Beginning Microsoft Office and Microsoft Office Certification are to “help students get ready for careers,” she said.
High School Principal Rob Taylor said the Microsoft Office curriculum will include students learning how to use Microsoft Office software, like document creation and spreadsheets in Microsoft Excel.
Both courses will be self-paced and offered one semester each, with Beginning Microsoft Office offered in the first semester and the certification course offered during the second.
Brey said the Microsoft Office courses are paid for through Microsoft Imagine Academy and the Department of Public Instruction, including the full curriculum and online textbook, so there isn’t any cost to students.
Taylor said the high school’s new full-time business education teacher, who has 20 years of experience in the field, proposed offering the courses at the high school to prepare students for practices used in the business, accounting and finance industry, he said. Current business electives the district offers include Accounting and Business and Personal Law, Taylor said. He said the school mainly uses Apple, Mac products and Google Classroom.
“Those things are great for school settings but Microsoft and PC’s are what they use in the business world,” Taylor said. “We want to help our students get ready for that.”
Taylor said with the new business education teacher taking on additional courses, the personal finance course may move to an online and self-paced format. Personal finance is a required course for students, Taylor said.
Other business
The board unanimously approved Reedsburg Area High School’s choir students trip to the Dorian Choir Festival at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa. Director of Choral Activities Kristen Sporakowski said six students will attend the festival.
The board adjourned at about 7:45 p.m. to head into closed session to discuss strategies for employee compensation for all employee groups. District Administrator Tom Benson said in a follow up interview Dec. 17 the board took no action on the item when it reconvened into open session.
