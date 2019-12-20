Reedsburg school board approves new business elective courses

Brey said the Microsoft Office courses are paid for through Microsoft Imagine Academy and the Department of Public Instruction, including the full curriculum and online textbook, so there isn’t any cost to students.

Taylor said the high school’s new full-time business education teacher, who has 20 years of experience in the field, proposed offering the courses at the high school to prepare students for practices used in the business, accounting and finance industry, he said. Current business electives the district offers include Accounting and Business and Personal Law, Taylor said. He said the school mainly uses Apple, Mac products and Google Classroom.

“Those things are great for school settings but Microsoft and PC’s are what they use in the business world,” Taylor said. “We want to help our students get ready for that.”

Taylor said with the new business education teacher taking on additional courses, the personal finance course may move to an online and self-paced format. Personal finance is a required course for students, Taylor said.

