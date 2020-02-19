Reedsburg school board approves over $400,000 purchases for buses, sound system

The Reedsburg School Board approved over $400,000 in purchases for new buses for the school district and upgrade the audio sound system at the Cal Center.

The school board unanimously approved the items at its Feb. 17 meeting at the district central office. The costs for the almost $50,000 speaker system will be split at $14,625 between the community service fund and general fund, along with $15,000 in donations from the Reedsburg Educational Fund and $5,000 from Cal Center Presents. The four International gas engine buses will cost a total of $346,600 at $88,950 each and have five year warranties.

Cal Center Coordinator Bill Klang said the new system will provide 11 new speakers to replace six 20-year-old speakers as well as more direction to focus the sound more specifically towards the audience and less feedback at concerts and performances. Three amplifiers have also been replaced over the last couple of years with one having only three of its four channels working, he said. Klang said the Cal Center is looking at installing the new system this August.