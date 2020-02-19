Reedsburg school board approves over $400,000 purchases for buses, sound system

The Reedsburg School Board approved over $400,000 in purchases for new buses for the school district and upgrade the audio sound system at the Cal Center.
The school board unanimously approved the items at its Feb. 17 meeting at the district central office. The costs for the almost $50,000 speaker system will be split at $14,625 between the community service fund and general fund, along with $15,000 in donations from the Reedsburg Educational Fund and $5,000 from Cal Center Presents. The four International gas engine buses will cost a total of $346,600 at $88,950 each and have five year warranties.
Cal Center Coordinator Bill Klang said the new system will provide 11 new speakers to replace six 20-year-old speakers as well as more direction to focus the sound more specifically towards the audience and less feedback at concerts and performances. Three amplifiers have also been replaced over the last couple of years with one having only three of its four channels working, he said. Klang said the Cal Center is looking at installing the new system this August.
Transportation Director and Safety Coordinator Darrin Frye said there is an “immediate need” to replace four of the 32 to 34 buses at the school district that are between one year to 16 years old. The buses at the district are about 60% Blue Bird and 40% International bus companies, he said.
Frye presented bids from three different companies for diesel and gas buses, Blue Bird, International and Thomas. Costs for one conventional diesel bus was $92,720 while International cost $91,050 and Thomas was $90,191. A Blue Bird gas conventional bus was $88,487 and Thomas did not have a cost because it doesn’t have a gas engine bus, Frye said.
https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Meetings/Attachment.aspx?S=140003&AID=11407&MID=659
You have free articles remaining.
Frye said the reason for recommending the purchase of the International gas bus is because diesel buses tend to have engine issues in the cold weather and are more meant for driving longer distances, like interstates compared to hilly roads.
He said the district’s two International buses in its fleet have performed well, which is why he recommended the purchase from the company over Blue Bird even though there was an over $463 cost difference because of the cost of the warranty.
Previously, the school district’s Blue Bird and International buses have had one year warranty, Frye said.
Costs of gas buses will also provide less maintenance costs and mechanics are more knowledgeable in fixing gas powered buses, he said.
Other business
Director of Special Education and Pupil Services Jeff Bindl said special education enrollment for students with disabilities has increased from 531 to 569 students and equals about 20% of the student population. State average is 14%, he said.
The board adjourned at about 8 p.m. to head into closed session to discuss strategies for employee compensation and review of safety plans. District Administrator Tom Benson said in a Feb. 18 follow up interview no action was taken on both items once the board reconvened into open session.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.