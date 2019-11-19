Reedsburg Area High School students will not have to miss class because of a snow day.
The high school will offer an eLearning/virtual day for students to participate in classes online, where instructors will post homework assignments for students to complete, rather than make up instruction hours due to lost time in the case of a school cancellation.
The school board unanimously approved the item at its Nov. 18 meeting. A report must be compiled after the first time the program is implemented to evaluate it and make adjustments if needed.
The program will only be offered to high school students, not other grade levels within the school district, and will only happen if classes are cancelled for two full days in a row. District Administrator Tom Benson said the first cancellation day will be recognized as grading time for staff.
Benson said the opportunity has to be available for each child to count as hours of instruction, not based on attendance or percentage of those who log in online. High School Principal Rob Taylor said attendance will be handled the same as a regular school day and counted as an absence if students don’t participate.
He said the high school talked with other schools like Menomonee Falls, Neenah and Random Lake who have a similar program and had success.
Taylor said the high school will lay out expectations and forms to distribute to staff, students and parents Nov. 22. Teachers will create online lessons and distribute them through Google Classroom. He said a typical activity should be around 30 minutes for students to process and can require different forms of lessons depending on the subject, such as music students playing back lessons or logging in a certain amount of physical activity.
The district will provide paper copies of assignments to those who don’t have internet access, which will be available by a list of students given to teachers and distributed if inclement weather or school cancellation is known ahead of time, Taylor said.
He said a survey taken earlier this year showed 46 students between freshmen to junior grade levels don’t have internet access. The high school is still working with those students to determine other potential ways to connect, like a cell phone or within walking distance to the library, Taylor said.
Other districts around the state who have a similar program lease portable hot spots to provide internet access to students, a possibility the high school could consider in the future, Taylor said.
Taylor said the program will allow the make-up of lost instruction time due to cancellations and counted as instruction time required by the Department of Public Instruction.
“Since we’ve all got this technology available to us why not doing it that way,” Taylor said. “Let’s be honest, it also helps us not have school in the middle of June.”
Earlier this year, the district lost twelve days of school due to last year’s floods, the polar vortex and winter weather conditions. The cancellations extended the school year until June 11.
Minimum state requirements for student instruction time is 437 hours for kindergarten, 1,050 for grades 1-6 and 1,137 for grades 7-12. Grades 6-8 and 9-12 in Reedsburg’s calendar both have 1,200 hours scheduled for the 2019-20 school year, with 63 additional hours built in to the schedule. Both are 11 and 9 days beyond minimum requirements at both grades levels and equal about 180 days.
