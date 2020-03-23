Reedsburg school board discusses future of Ironton/La Valle, Loganville Elementary School

Nathan Johnson, a 2005 graduate of Reedsburg Area High School who is challenging Woolever for his seat in the spring election, thought a comprehensive plan should be developed to turn both buildings into something the school district could use with its growing enrollment.

“It would be a great show of support to the communities and the trend of losing attendance at these schools would go the other way,” Johnson said.

He said those attending the school board meeting March 16 to look at the CESA 10 report “through a special lens” with Prairie Ridge Intermediate School built last year many students were moved to the new school. He moved his daughter from Ironton/La Valle Elementary School to Prairie Ridge Intermediate School to give her the opportunity to learn in the new building, he said.

“Whatever the report says I would discredit this year because of the fluctuation,” he said.

Matt Hadfield, whose two children attend Ironton/La Valle Elementary School, spoke in favor of the community support for building with the fundraising events held at the buildings and also echoed what Johnson said about the census lowering with students transferring to Prairie Ridge Intermediate School.

“My kid said I want to stay in La Valle… he likes everything about that,” he said.