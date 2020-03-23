Reedsburg school board discusses future of Ironton/La Valle, Loganville Elementary School

The School District of Reedsburg officials are looking at what the future holds for Ironton/La Valle and Loganville Elementary Schools, either keep it as an elementary school, potentially find another use or close the buildings.
The Reedsburg Board of Education discussed the future of both elementary schools with at the March 16 meeting, using information from the CESA 10 report. District Administrator Tom Benson said the report identifies several factors, from safe and security, space needs, condition of facilities, location of students and the potential cost savings if one or both schools were to close.
Benson said the item was to inform the board and discuss with the public about the findings in the report and answer questions, not recommend the closing of the buildings. No action was taken.
Both schools serve grades K-3. Business Manager Pat Ruddy said Ironton/La Valle has 44 students while Loganville Elementary School has 45 students. Benson said three teachers are split between the four grades.
Director of Special Education and Pupil Services Jeff Bindl said enrollment numbers at both the elementary schools were significantly impacted when Prairie Ridge Intermediate School opened last fall because parents opted to have their third grad children attend the new school. Parents may also decide which school to send their child too based on proximity of work or childcare, Bindl said.
“There are a number of families that live in that area that prefer to have their kids there, certainly more in La Valle than in Loganville, but those numbers historically over time have trended downward,” Bindl said.
Director of Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment Linda Bruun said it also depends on the learning needs of the students, like English as a Second Language students or students with disabilities who might be placed in the buildings in the city rather than outside. Bindl said both elementary schools don’t have those services because it would require more staff and travel.
School Board President Gary Woolever said he noticed more local students living close together in La Valle than in Loganville when a Google Maps pinpointed each student's location on a projection screen. Director of Data Analysis & Staff Development Mark Olson thought that was because the La Valle area is more densely populated than the Loganville area.
If the schools were to close, it would offer the opportunity to move staff into the school district’s other buildings and better balance the class sizes with the staff moved into the other buildings to accommodate the amount of students, Bindl said.
During the public comments section of the meeting, several parents spoke in favor of keeping both schools in place, either as an elementary school or another use.
Nathan Johnson, a 2005 graduate of Reedsburg Area High School who is challenging Woolever for his seat in the spring election, thought a comprehensive plan should be developed to turn both buildings into something the school district could use with its growing enrollment.
“It would be a great show of support to the communities and the trend of losing attendance at these schools would go the other way,” Johnson said.
He said those attending the school board meeting March 16 to look at the CESA 10 report “through a special lens” with Prairie Ridge Intermediate School built last year many students were moved to the new school. He moved his daughter from Ironton/La Valle Elementary School to Prairie Ridge Intermediate School to give her the opportunity to learn in the new building, he said.
“Whatever the report says I would discredit this year because of the fluctuation,” he said.
Matt Hadfield, whose two children attend Ironton/La Valle Elementary School, spoke in favor of the community support for building with the fundraising events held at the buildings and also echoed what Johnson said about the census lowering with students transferring to Prairie Ridge Intermediate School.
“My kid said I want to stay in La Valle… he likes everything about that,” he said.
Loganville Elementary School Teacher Rachel Burkel said with enrollment continuing to increase and the population of Reedsburg growing she thought the buildings could be turned into another use for other learning models, like a charter schools and STEM projects, especially with the state considering expanding 4K to full day enrollment in 2021.
“I believe it would be a win win for the district to fully utilize our existing spaces,” Burkel said.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.