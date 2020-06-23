Reedsburg school board member resigns to become school district buildings director

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After nine years on the Reedsburg Board of Education, Area III representative Shaun Luther has resigned from his position to serve the school district in a new role.

Luther has stepped down from the school board to become the Director of Building and Grounds with Aramark, the company the school district contracts with to provide facilities and maintenance services. Current director Randy Johnson is retiring effecting July 31. Luther’s final meeting was June 15 and will assume his new role July 6.

Luther also served as chairperson of the building and grounds committee and the finance committee. Area III represents the geographical area East of Highway 23 and South of Highway 33, more towards the Rock Springs area. With Luther’s resignation, the school board is looking to fill the vacancy to fill out the remainder of his term.

Luther, a lifelong resident of Reedsburg, sought reelection to the board in the April 2020 election, running unopposed and winning to retain his seat. He has been a facility and maintenance director at various resorts in the Wisconsin Dells for the last nine years and decided to apply for the position when it was open.

Luther said he decided to step away from the school board because it felt like the best choice for his new job.