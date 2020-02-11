Reedsburg school board moves fitness center project forward

“We’re packing 23-25 kids in there. It’s a safety concern,” Taylor said of the current weight room. “This will give us more space for our kids so they can be better supervised.”

Taylor said the high school’s current physical education curriculum is moving towards individual fitness and workouts, rather than playing games like badminton and volleyball during class. The new fitness center would provide the opportunity to improve and expand the program, he said.

The room where the current weight room would possibly become a classroom, office use or programming, he said.

“With the enrollment projections having us in the next three to four years over 1,000 students we are currently at 100% usage of our classrooms,” Taylor said. So we need some space.”

Bauer said in a Feb. 7 email he wasn’t against the new fitness center and thought it would be a great improvement to the high school, but he voted in opposition for the project because he thought it should “be specifically on a referendum question” and he didn’t like the idea of the district borrowing $1 million for the project and paying it back through the annual budget over the next decade.