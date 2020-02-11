Reedsburg school board moves fitness center project forward

Reedsburg Area High School could possibly build a new fitness center.
The Reedsburg Board of Education approved, with a 6-1 vote, to authorize administration to work with Plunkett Raysich Architects and Kraemer Brothers to develop a design for the and a multi-purpose fitness and weight training facility at a special board meeting Feb. 5. Board member Gabe Bauer voted in opposition.
A schematic design was shown on a poster board at the meeting. The proposed two story addition will be placed on the south end of the high school towards the football field for students to use for physical education classes and athletic training, he said.
District Administrator Tom Benson said he believes the project could be completed by the end of 2020.
The school district will borrow $1 million over a ten year period and use the remaining $1.8 million funds from the district’s $32 million referendum passed in 2017. Other funding sources will come from the $600,000 fundraising goal from the Reedsburg Athletic Club.
The athletic club has raised $215,000 in pledges and cash since it started fundraising efforts last March. Dave Pawlisch, the fundraising chairman for the project, said fundraising efforts are still continuing.
Pawlisch said in an interview after the meeting the board’s approval of the project was “a great step forward for the community.”
“I think it’s something that the community is really going to benefit from for a long time,” Pawlisch said.
Benson said the fitness center was an item listed on the 2017 community survey, when the school district was gearing up for its referendum. The possibly was put on the back burner to build Prairie Ridge Intermediate School, a new transportation facility and several other upgrades, he said.
You have free articles remaining.
Benson said the new facility will address current security concerns at the high school, especially with those who want to use the weight room facility after school. Wrestling and gymnastics teams currently share the limited space in the current fitness center, Benson said. The new facility would provide separate spaces for those programs, he said.
High School Principal Rob Taylor said physical education classes will rotate throughout the day to use the new fitness center and will provide more space for students to use the room, sometimes for at least two classes to use at the same time.
“We’re packing 23-25 kids in there. It’s a safety concern,” Taylor said of the current weight room. “This will give us more space for our kids so they can be better supervised.”
Taylor said the high school’s current physical education curriculum is moving towards individual fitness and workouts, rather than playing games like badminton and volleyball during class. The new fitness center would provide the opportunity to improve and expand the program, he said.
The room where the current weight room would possibly become a classroom, office use or programming, he said.
“With the enrollment projections having us in the next three to four years over 1,000 students we are currently at 100% usage of our classrooms,” Taylor said. So we need some space.”
Bauer said in a Feb. 7 email he wasn’t against the new fitness center and thought it would be a great improvement to the high school, but he voted in opposition for the project because he thought it should “be specifically on a referendum question” and he didn’t like the idea of the district borrowing $1 million for the project and paying it back through the annual budget over the next decade.
“In my short time on the board, I have come to realize that it is no small feat for us to find ways to fund all of our great programs and facilities that we have in our district benefiting our students,” Bauer said in the email. “I fear that important things will be cut from future budgets in order to pay back the loan.”
Pawlisch said those who want to donate towards the project can call the school district at 608-524-2016, visit the Reedsburg Athletic Club’s website www.reedsburgathleticclub.com or the Reedsburg Educational Fund website www.rsd.k12.wi.us/community/reedsburg-educational-foundation.cfm.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.