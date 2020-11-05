Reedsburg School District approves 4% drop in tax rate for 2020-21, adopts $35 million budget

Taxes in Reedsburg will drop over 4% for the 2020-21 school year.

The school board approved a slight .27% decrease in its $12.6 million tax levy along with the adoption of its $35.4 million budget at a special meeting held Nov. 4 at the Cal Center. Board members Gabe Bauer and Neal Pulvermacher attended virtually through the school’s public Zoom option to view the meeting.

The schools new mill rate will be $7.93 per $1,000 of assessed value, down 39 cents or 4.69% from the $8.32 rate the board approved last year. Those who own a $250,000 home would pay $1,982.50 in taxes. At a board meeting in June, school officials projected taxes would raise by 7.5% due to the potential for less state aid with COVID-19 and a deficit of more than $350,000. At the annual meeting in July, electors approved the projected $13.4 million tax levy, predicting the budget at $38 million.

One of the reasons for the drop in the tax rate is the 4.65% increase in property value, which helps drive down the numbers, said Pat Ruddy, the school’s business manager. Enrollment from the schools third Friday count dropped 6.43%, 182 students, which affects how much per pupil state aid school districts receive. Ruddy said the drop in school district’s enrollment is a trend happening statewide, with 78% of schools experiencing it.