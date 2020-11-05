Reedsburg School District approves 4% drop in tax rate for 2020-21, adopts $35 million budget

Taxes in Reedsburg will drop over 4% for the 2020-21 school year.
The school board approved a slight .27% decrease in its $12.6 million tax levy along with the adoption of its $35.4 million budget at a special meeting held Nov. 4 at the Cal Center. Board members Gabe Bauer and Neal Pulvermacher attended virtually through the school’s public Zoom option to view the meeting.
The schools new mill rate will be $7.93 per $1,000 of assessed value, down 39 cents or 4.69% from the $8.32 rate the board approved last year. Those who own a $250,000 home would pay $1,982.50 in taxes. At a board meeting in June, school officials projected taxes would raise by 7.5% due to the potential for less state aid with COVID-19 and a deficit of more than $350,000. At the annual meeting in July, electors approved the projected $13.4 million tax levy, predicting the budget at $38 million.
One of the reasons for the drop in the tax rate is the 4.65% increase in property value, which helps drive down the numbers, said Pat Ruddy, the school’s business manager. Enrollment from the schools third Friday count dropped 6.43%, 182 students, which affects how much per pupil state aid school districts receive. Ruddy said the drop in school district’s enrollment is a trend happening statewide, with 78% of schools experiencing it.
With the drop in enrollment, Ruddy said the school district qualified for $370,080 in enrollment exemption for declining enrollment. However, Ruddy said the exemption is not a continuous item that will be added in future budgets, meaning the school could potentially lose state revenue if enrollment is kept the same or dropped in the future.
“If we keep the same third Friday count for the next two, three to four years, our projected revenue loss is approximately $1 million,” Ruddy said. “That has me very concerned but almost every other school district in the state is in the same situation.”
The budget includes a planned deficit of $863,934, mainly due to school district’s construction of the $3.3 million new fitness center. The school district plans to use surplus funds from its operational budget to cover the construction cost, fundraised dollars from the Reedsburg Athletic Club and $1.8 million leftover from the school’s referendum in 2017, which built the $30 million Prairie Ridge Intermediate School, a new transportation facility at Webb Middle School and updated safety components in several of the buildings.
In February, the school board approved the authorization to borrow up to $1 million to pay for the construction of the facility.
