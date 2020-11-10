Reedsburg school district begins search for additional teachers, discusses going virtual in coming weeks

“Sauk County Public Health has asked us to have the conversation,” Benson said.

Board Member John Laukant suggested the school stay in the hybrid model as long as possible while continuing to maintain a safe environment and keep the fully virtual model as an option “in case things get worse." Fellow Board Member Alice Heckenbach echoed what was talked about at the last school board meeting about the importance of keeping students on a consistent schedule and in a routine.

Many board members agreed staying in the current model was best for the time being, noticing the benefits of having kids in school and because school health officials say the spread of the virus is mainly coming from those contracting it outside its buildings, with very few inside the classrooms.

Several parents spoke against the measure of going fully virtual during public comment. They reflected on the mental strain it’s had on their children, even for the couple months the district went virtual last spring during the early days of the pandemic and when Webb Middle School shifted to virtual in October.