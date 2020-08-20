Reedsburg School District changes back to school model, will offer two-day a week in-person classes

All students in the School District of Reedsburg will have the option to attend in-person classes two days a week due to COVID-19 precautions.
Rather than the five-day a week in-person model approved for grades K-8 last month, Reedsburg will now offer a hybrid model for all grade levels when school starts in September due to the amount of COVID-19 cases reported in Sauk County. A hybrid model at the high school level with two days a week in-person learning was already incorporated into the original plan.
District Administrator Tom Benson said half of the students will come to in- person classes Mondays and Thursdays, with the other half attending school Tuesdays and Fridays, separated into groups by last name. Virtual instruction will be offered on the alternating days. The five-day a week virtual model will continue as planned.
He said there’s a chance the district could go back to the face-to-face model, but that could change depending on the amount of COVID-19 cases in Sauk County.
The school board approved the changes at its Aug. 17 meeting. While the amendments come after Sauk County officials reported a person who attended the school district’s in-person registration day Aug. 11 tested positive for the coronavirus, Benson said it's not the reason for the changes.
He said school officials felt the need to reduce capacity due to the reported COVID-19 numbers in Sauk County and based on the Sauk County Health Department’s suggested protocols with the amount of coronavirus cases seen around the county.
Sauk County has reported 535 cases of the virus as of Aug. 19, with 81 new active cases, according to the health department’s website. A total of 89 cases have been reported in Reedsburg as of Aug. 19.
“The numbers we are looking at through the health protocol suggests to us that the COVID activity in our area is such that we just need it to be at a reduced capacity,” Benson said.
District-wide, in grades K-12, 48% of students have signed up for the face-to- face classes as of Aug. 17, while 26% chose hybrid and 13% virtual, according to documents on the district's registration numbers. According to the documents, 87% of students had registered for the 2020-21 school year.
The school board also approved to hire an additional school nurse for the upcoming school year to assist the district in aiding its two other school nurses during the pandemic. Benson said the school district has begun the search for the position and hope to have a choice soon.
The board also approved to extend the date of not allowing outside groups to use school facilities until January 2021, except for rare circumstances, due to the coronavirus. This also includes Cal Center Performances, Benson said.
Changes in student calendar
The board approved to change Oct. 21-23 as student days for K-8 students and change Nov. 5 to a parent-teacher conference. Benson said student- teacher conferences could take place in some type of virtual format. Early release Fridays will be eliminated from the high school calendar and become a regular school day. Changes were also made to the teacher calendar to reflect the student calendar updates.
