Reedsburg School District changes back to school model, will offer two-day a week in-person classes

All students in the School District of Reedsburg will have the option to attend in-person classes two days a week due to COVID-19 precautions.

Rather than the five-day a week in-person model approved for grades K-8 last month, Reedsburg will now offer a hybrid model for all grade levels when school starts in September due to the amount of COVID-19 cases reported in Sauk County. A hybrid model at the high school level with two days a week in-person learning was already incorporated into the original plan.

District Administrator Tom Benson said half of the students will come to in- person classes Mondays and Thursdays, with the other half attending school Tuesdays and Fridays, separated into groups by last name. Virtual instruction will be offered on the alternating days. The five-day a week virtual model will continue as planned.

He said there’s a chance the district could go back to the face-to-face model, but that could change depending on the amount of COVID-19 cases in Sauk County.

The school board approved the changes at its Aug. 17 meeting. While the amendments come after Sauk County officials reported a person who attended the school district’s in-person registration day Aug. 11 tested positive for the coronavirus, Benson said it's not the reason for the changes.