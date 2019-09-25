The grand opening of Reedsburg’s Prairie Ridge Intermediate School was a time to celebrate, reflect and give the public an opportunity to see the new building.
For some, it was their first time setting foot into the 108,000 square foot building that took over a year to construct. Prairie Ridge Intermediate School opened Sept. 3, the first day of school for the district and servers grades 3-5.
“I wish I was a student,” one woman said as she exited the music room during a self-guided tour of the building.
Several community members gathered on the south side of the new school Sept. 21 to hear officials leading the project thank those responsible for bringing the new school to the city. The self-guided tours began at the main lobby.
In his speech, District Administrator Tom Benson reflected on the three-year process to place school at its current location on 8th Street, with a community survey demonstrating the need for a new building and the passing of a $32 million referendum to provide its funding. The referendum also provided money for safe and secure entrances, maintenance updates and a new transportation facility at Webb Middle School.
School Board President Gary Woolever thanked the community, past and present school board members involved with the project, its architect Plunkett Raysich Architects and general contractor Kraemer Brothers.
“I hope you find this facility as impressive as we have to educate our area youth,” Woolever said.
Kraemer Brothers Greg Callin shared in his speech 55 companies were involved in the project and the almost $30 million building finished $352,000 under budget.
In a separate interview, Benson said hosting the grand opening almost three weeks after the school year began provided the district time to move into the new building and for the public to see it in operation. He said students, staff and parents are “feeling very good” about the development and the opportunities that lie ahead.
Prairie Ridge Intermediate School Principal Clint Beyer said staff and students have maintained a routine in the past three weeks and transitioned well into the new building. Beyer said the design and layout of the pods also keep elements, like lockers and bathrooms, in one area rather than interrupt class.
Ten classrooms at 850 square feet per room are separated into three separate “pods” with three classrooms per pod. Each pod has a locker area, bathrooms and a collaborative space in the middle with tables and chairs for group work. Teachers can supervise students in the collaborative area through large windows in each classroom.
A theme in each pod relates to Reedsburg’s natural history with sandstone bluffs for third grade, agriculture for fourth grade, forest for fifth grade and the Baraboo River in the library/main entrance.
Eight-year-old Alaena Georgeson, a third grade student at Prairie Ridge Intermediate School, showed her mother, Jamie, around her classroom. While Alaena attended class since the start of the school year, it was Jamie’s first time setting foot in the building.
“It’s very inviting,” Jamie Georgeson said of the new school. “She comes home happy everyday loving the new atmosphere. It’s a great learning environment.”
Alaena Georgeson said the school is “really cool and the teachers are really nice.” Her grandparents visiting from DePere said they were impressed with the new building.
Paul Verthein a Reedsburg resident, attended the grand opening with his wife, Judy, to see what the district offers to its area youth. He said the grand opening presented probably the only time he would set foot in the new school because their children are grown. He was impressed by the building and liked the idea the district was thinking about its future.
“I like the expansion idea and more room for the future,” Verthein said.
