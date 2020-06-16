Reedsburg school district forecasts $350K deficit in 2020-21 budget, projects tax increase if state funding drops

An early look into the School District of Reedsburg’s 2020-2021 budget shows a deficit of more than $350,000. While school district officials are assuming a more than 6% tax increase for residents if the state cuts back funding due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s still too early to tell if that will happen when the budget is finalized this fall.
Business Manager Pat Ruddy said at the June 15 school board meeting the district is estimating 7.5% less in state aid in the 2020-21 preliminary budget, meaning taxes would increase by an estimated 6.27% if funding drops. The increase would drive up the tax levy by an estimated $792,775 to bring the mill rate to $8.84 per $1,000 of assessed value. The school district's current mill rate of $8.32.
“The numbers will change. The challenge for the state I think is going to be when and how are they going to identify what the loss of revenue at the state level is and where they cut corners on their budget,” Ruddy said. “I think it’s still too early to tell which direction it’s going to go.”
Reedsburg’s school board approved the 2020-2021 preliminary budget at the meeting, which includes a deficit of $350,436. The preliminary budget will be presented and approved by the board at its annual meeting, which the board set for July 20. The budget, along with the tax levy, will not be finalized until this fall, when the third Friday count is known in September.
With not knowing what state funding will be at this point in the budget process, District Administrator Tom Benson said the school district has put off hiring for positions the district intended to add for next school year. Board Member LuAnn Brey, who also sits as chairperson of the curriculum committee, said in her reports from the June 2 committee meeting, positions needed for the next school year and the board looked into hiring included teaching coaches, an English as a Second Language teacher, a special education teacher and interventionists.
Benson said hiring those positions might be revisited either this year or the coming year, once the school district knows what the finances are. He said the school district plans to stay within its current staffing levels and consider potentially reassigning some teachers to other duties, such as interventionist work.
“We understand at least at the present time the expectation is to stay within our current staffing,” Benson said.
While hiring for some positions have been put on the back burner for now, there are plans to move forward with other expenses in the budget. Board Member Neal Pulvermacher, who also sits on the finance committee, said in his reports expenses related to constructing the new two-story fitness center are in the budget. The finance committee met twice in June to prepare the budget.
The estimated cost for the fitness center project is $3.3 million, which also includes money from fundraising conducted by the Reedsburg Athletic Club, the $1.7 million of left over money from the 2017 referendum and $1 million the school board approved to borrow for the project earlier this year. The board also approved to hire two interim co-head football coaches, Mike Riberich and Quinn Hobbs. Hobbs is a teacher with the school district.
Pulvermacher said building this year's budget is more challenging than in previous years with the financial uncertainty from the effects of the coronavirus.
“It’s a typical process most years, but it’s more difficult this year not knowing with the uncertainty of what kind of income we will have or not have and so we basically are still in the process of developing the budget,” Pulvermacher said.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.