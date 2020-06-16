Reedsburg school district forecasts $350K deficit in 2020-21 budget, projects tax increase if state funding drops

With not knowing what state funding will be at this point in the budget process, District Administrator Tom Benson said the school district has put off hiring for positions the district intended to add for next school year. Board Member LuAnn Brey, who also sits as chairperson of the curriculum committee, said in her reports from the June 2 committee meeting, positions needed for the next school year and the board looked into hiring included teaching coaches, an English as a Second Language teacher, a special education teacher and interventionists.

Benson said hiring those positions might be revisited either this year or the coming year, once the school district knows what the finances are. He said the school district plans to stay within its current staffing levels and consider potentially reassigning some teachers to other duties, such as interventionist work.

“We understand at least at the present time the expectation is to stay within our current staffing,” Benson said.

While hiring for some positions have been put on the back burner for now, there are plans to move forward with other expenses in the budget. Board Member Neal Pulvermacher, who also sits on the finance committee, said in his reports expenses related to constructing the new two-story fitness center are in the budget. The finance committee met twice in June to prepare the budget.