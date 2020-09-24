Reedsburg School District switches learning model for 4K-5th grade, considering changes at additional schools

Benson said the reason for the changes at the elementary school level is because of feedback the school district has received from parents and staff, some who spoke at the Sept. 21 meeting, about the challenges of not having in-person learning five days a week. Benson said some parents expressed wanting to give their child a better educational experience with face-to-face learning, while some expressed frustration with the challenges of virtual learning and the balance of their jobs and helping children with school work at home.

Benson said he believes capacity at the school district will still be reduced with the four-day a week model with about 18% to 20% less students district wide, and about 500 students participating in the five-day a week virtual model. About 2,000 students district wide participate in the hybrid model, he said.

Benson said the school district is continuing to work with the Sauk County Health Department to monitor the COVID-19 cases and activity.

Other business

The school board went into closed session later in the evening to discuss strategies for employee compensation and consider sale of property. Benson said the board approved two-year contracts for the administrative team for the 2020-21 and 2021-2022 school years when the board reconvened into open session. Current Director of Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment Linda Bruun was not offered a contract with her impending retirement at the end of this year, he said. For the sale of property agenda item, no action was taken in open session, he said.

Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.