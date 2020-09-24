Reedsburg School District switches learning model for 4K-5th grade, considering changes at additional schools

REEDSBURG — The School District of Reedsburg students in grades 4K-5th grade will have the option of attending school in person four days a week.
District Administrator Tom Benson said parents will have the choice of sending their children in those grade levels to school in person for four days total, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday with a virtual component on Wednesday starting Oct. 5. The five-day a week virtual only option is still offered.
The four-day a week model replaces the alternating two-day a week in-person alternating hybrid plan the district began the year with as a precaution against the COVID-19 virus. The school board approved the new measures at the Sept. 21 meeting, Benson said Sept. 23.
The two options for grade levels 6-12 will remain the same on the current hybrid or five-day a week virtual model, he said. A school board meeting is scheduled for Oct. 6 for the school board to discuss if the model could adjust to add more in-person days or remain the same at the middle and high school levels, Benson said. The school board meeting is set for 7 p.m. and a location has not been determined yet, he said.
The changes to the school district come as the state is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases. According to the Department of Health Services website, total cumulative cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Sept. 23 have risen to 105,932, while the confirmed seven-day average has risen to 1,888. In Sauk County, 87 active cases have been reported with a total of 832 confirmed cases and 741 recovered as of Sept. 23, according to the county health department's website.
Benson said the reason for the changes at the elementary school level is because of feedback the school district has received from parents and staff, some who spoke at the Sept. 21 meeting, about the challenges of not having in-person learning five days a week. Benson said some parents expressed wanting to give their child a better educational experience with face-to-face learning, while some expressed frustration with the challenges of virtual learning and the balance of their jobs and helping children with school work at home.
Benson said he believes capacity at the school district will still be reduced with the four-day a week model with about 18% to 20% less students district wide, and about 500 students participating in the five-day a week virtual model. About 2,000 students district wide participate in the hybrid model, he said.
Benson said the school district is continuing to work with the Sauk County Health Department to monitor the COVID-19 cases and activity.
Other business
The school board went into closed session later in the evening to discuss strategies for employee compensation and consider sale of property. Benson said the board approved two-year contracts for the administrative team for the 2020-21 and 2021-2022 school years when the board reconvened into open session. Current Director of Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment Linda Bruun was not offered a contract with her impending retirement at the end of this year, he said. For the sale of property agenda item, no action was taken in open session, he said.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.