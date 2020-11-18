Reedsburg school district will not go virtual during holiday timeframe

The School District of Reedsburg will remain in the hybrid model in the midst of the holiday season with COVID-19 cases continuing to rise.

At the school board’s Nov. 16 meeting at the Cal Center, the motion for the school district to switch to 100% virtual learning from Nov. 30 to Jan. 10 failed because no one seconded the motion, said District Administrator Tom Benson in a follow up interview Nov. 17.

The item was a recommendation from Sauk County Public Health as a way to control the virus in the schools and community with the anticipation some residents will travel and host gatherings outside of their households between Thanksgiving and Christmas. With the item not passing, it means Reedsburg will remain in the hybrid model, but Benson said that could change depending on what officials see with trends in the coronavirus.

“At least for the present time we are going to continue to operate in that form,” Benson said.

Other schools around the state have decided to make the switch to virtual learning as a way to control the virus throughout the holidays. Locally, Necedah School District in Juneau County decided to go fully virtual from Nov. 19 until Jan. 4.