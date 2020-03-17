Reedsburg school district will provide virtual learning opportunities for students amid virus

Benson said all the buildings will be closed and all extra-curricular activities and class trips are canceled for the time the school district is shut down. He said the school district is still working on how staff will be paid during the two week shut down.

The school board also unanimously approved to set its 2020-2021 school year and teacher calendar. Students will attend school from Sept. 1-June 2. Benson said the dates could change if the coronavirus pandemic closes schools for even longer.

“I think in the months ahead you’ll have more opportunity to talk about how we are really going to look at whatever time ultimately is lost here, what we are going to do about that,” Benson said told the board.

The School District of Reedsburg announced through a letter to parents, also posted on the school district’s website, school would be in session March 16-17 and closed on March 18, following an executive order by Evers to cancel all K-12 schools through April 5. That changed in a letter to parents sent March 15 when the school district announced it would close March 16, following other area school districts like Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells and Sauk Prairie.