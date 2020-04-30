Reedsburg schools granted DPI hours of instruction waiver, high school chooses pass/fail due to COVID-19 pandemic

Baraboo High School announced it would implement a similar grading system in early April.

Taylor said the decision was made by the high school leadership team to implement a pass/no pass grading system due to the adjustments teachers and students have had with providing online lessons to students and understanding situations and stresses they might be facing with their families during the pandemic, like not having internet access or having to work or take care of family members.

“It seemed right to say we’re going to look at the body of work that a student put in during third quarter when we were here, in addition to the body of work that they did when they were home at their virtual school and look at that all together as one,” Taylor said.

Taylor also said students will need to show they completed the minimum standards for their work before school shut down in mid-March and have virtual assignments completed by the end of the school year to receive a passing grade.

“We wanted to take in consideration of all the issues and all the stories that we really don’t know about the kids and make this an equitable situation,” Taylor said.