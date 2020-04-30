Reedsburg schools granted DPI hours of instruction waiver, high school chooses pass/fail due to COVID-19 pandemic

The School District of Reedsburg was granted a waiver for the remainder of its minimum hours of instruction required by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction and has implemented changes to its second semester for the rest of the school year due to COVID-19.
The school board unanimously approved to apply to submit a waiver request to the DPI to waive the rest of the hours of instruction required by the state for this school year at its April 20 meeting, said Tom Benson, district administrator.
Even though schools statewide are closed for the remainder of the school year with the updated Safer at Home order scheduled to expire May 26, Benson said the district still needed to go through the proper process of holding a public hearing and board action to submit the waiver request. He said in an April 27 interview the state confirmed the waiver request was approved. No one spoke during the public hearing, he said.
The School District of Reedsburg shut down March 16 and started online learning March 17 to adapt with the school closures implemented statewide due to Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order. Other school districts around the state and nation that have closed due to the pandemic have taken similar measures to keep students learning during the pandemic.
Benson said the closure means buildings are not open to the public, including the CAL Center, gym and tennis courts, and all school related activities are cancelled. The only exception is the school building offices, with offices in Loganville and Ironton/La Valle open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and food distribution services are available at the district’s seven different locations from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.
While the state has shut down schools statewide and the school district was granted the wavier, learning isn’t cancelled. The virtual remote learning will continue until May 22, the last scheduled day for students which the board also approved to change from its originally scheduled date June 2.
The board also approved to waive the remainder of the 28 hours of community service for this year's graduating seniors to keep them home during the pandemic for safety measures, Benson said. The school district requires students to complete the 28 hours of service on a cumulative basis during their high school years prior to graduation.
Pass/no pass grading
Reedsburg Area High School Principal Rob Taylor said the high school will move to a pass/no pass grading system for all classes in the second semester for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year and final exams will not be held. A passing grade will receive a half credit for the semester, he said.
A pass/no pass grading system will be implemented at the middle school level, while the elementary school does not use an A-F grading system, Benson said.
Baraboo High School announced it would implement a similar grading system in early April.
Taylor said the decision was made by the high school leadership team to implement a pass/no pass grading system due to the adjustments teachers and students have had with providing online lessons to students and understanding situations and stresses they might be facing with their families during the pandemic, like not having internet access or having to work or take care of family members.
“It seemed right to say we’re going to look at the body of work that a student put in during third quarter when we were here, in addition to the body of work that they did when they were home at their virtual school and look at that all together as one,” Taylor said.
Taylor also said students will need to show they completed the minimum standards for their work before school shut down in mid-March and have virtual assignments completed by the end of the school year to receive a passing grade.
“We wanted to take in consideration of all the issues and all the stories that we really don’t know about the kids and make this an equitable situation,” Taylor said.
No GPA will be calculated for the second semester with the pass/no pass system and it will meet graduation requirements, according to Taylor. Based on conversations Taylor has had with universities and other post-high school opportunities students may choose after graduating, the missing GPA for one semester will not affect students.
“Everybody will know they simply have one less semester on their transcript and they will be dealt with as it is their completed educational process,” Taylor said.
With gatherings on hold due to the Safer at Home order, the school district has postponed prom, originally scheduled for May 2, and is looking at different options to host graduation outside of a traditional ceremony, like a virtual option. An announcement on graduation will possibly be made May 1, Taylor said.
Scholarship and senior recognition night, as well as the announcement of the valedictorian and salutatorian, will be conducted through a virtual event posted on the school district’s social media pages, Taylor said.
Other business
The board approved to renew its health insurance policy with WEA Trust which offered a 0% increase in coverage with a two-tier drug plan partnership with Reedsburg Area Medical Center.
Following the regular meeting, the board adjourned into closed session to discuss strategies for employee compensation. When the board reconvened into open session it decided to compensate the school district's support staff personnel until the last student day of May 22, Benson said.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
