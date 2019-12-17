Reedsburg Schools report card drops four points

The School District of Reedsburg district report card fell for the 2018-19 school year.
Director of Data Analysis & Staff Development Mark Olson said at the Reedsburg school board's Dec. 16 meeting data showing the school districts economically disadvantage student population increased from 39.5% in 2017-18 to 44.5% in 2018-19 was to blame.
“If you have a high population of economically disadvantage students, they are going to weight it more towards district growth than student achievement,” Olson said.
The School District of Reedsburg dropped four points in its district report card to the meet expectations category with a score of 71.2 for the 2018-2019 school year. The year prior, the district exceeded expectations with a 75.4 score. Scores are calculated in four priority areas, student achievement, school growth, closing gaps between student groups and measures of students being on-track for post-secondary readiness.
In 2017-18, student achievement was weighted at 22% of the score compared to 18.7% in 2018-19. District growth was weighted at 28% in 2017-18 compared to slightly over 31% in the 2018-19. The number of economically disadvantaged students is measured from the amount of students on free and reduced lunch, Olson said.
The school districts change in weighted percentile affected the score of the district growth category, which decreased ten points from 75.5 in 2017-18 to 64.1 points in 2018-19. Percentile weights for closing gaps in post-secondary readiness and remained the same at 25% each.
Olson said Reedsburg Area High School didn’t receive a score for district growth last year because there was not three years worth of testing data from the ACT Aspire, which is offered for grades 9-10, to calculate on the report card. Last year, was the third year the test was offered to students, so it factored into this year's report card, Olson said.
The district received a score of 51.8 in 2018-19. Olson said he believes the reason for the decrease is the transition between middle and high school testing requirements, moving from the Forward Exam to ACT Aspire and taking other classes.
“We know the kids approach those tests very differently,” Olson said. “Certainty an area we need to look into.”
Closing gaps decreased from 74.3 to 70.3. Olson noted graduation rate gaps, a subcategory measured in the category, decreased 6% because 18 economically disadvantaged students “aged out” of the calculation, Olson said. Twenty students must be present in an area during all five years to be calculated.
Olson said other changes happened at the school district during the 2018-19 school year that could have contributed to the districts overall decrease, including enrollment increased by 56 students, a 33% increase in the amount of English language learners and a 0.5% increase in the amount of students with disabilities. Another factor is all three previous years were added into the scores for district growth and student achievement, he said.
“Several of those changes do factor into our report card score,” Olson said.
