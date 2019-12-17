Reedsburg Schools report card drops four points

Olson said Reedsburg Area High School didn’t receive a score for district growth last year because there was not three years worth of testing data from the ACT Aspire, which is offered for grades 9-10, to calculate on the report card. Last year, was the third year the test was offered to students, so it factored into this year's report card, Olson said.

The district received a score of 51.8 in 2018-19. Olson said he believes the reason for the decrease is the transition between middle and high school testing requirements, moving from the Forward Exam to ACT Aspire and taking other classes.

“We know the kids approach those tests very differently,” Olson said. “Certainty an area we need to look into.”

Closing gaps decreased from 74.3 to 70.3. Olson noted graduation rate gaps, a subcategory measured in the category, decreased 6% because 18 economically disadvantaged students “aged out” of the calculation, Olson said. Twenty students must be present in an area during all five years to be calculated.